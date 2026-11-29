A viral video clip on X falsely suggested that President Donald Trump recently accused the "Islamic Republic of Japan" of firing 111 missiles at a US warship. A fact check confirms that the footage dates back to July 2026 and captures a four-month-old verbal slip.

Viral X posts frame US President Donald Trump’s four-month-old verbal slip at the Ankara NATO summit as a breaking geopolitical blunder. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) more less

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On November 28, Eastern European media outlet NEXTA shared the short clip on X without mentioning when Trump made the remark.

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“That Trump clip is from July”

Online commentators swiftly challenged the missing timeline on Nexta's X post.

Podcaster and ex- Boeing QC inspector, Brian Bullock wrote under the post, "THAT TRUMP JAPAN CLIP IS FROM JULY. NEXTA is pushing President Trump's "Islamic Republic of Japan" line as if he said it today. He said it on July 8 at the NATO summit in Ankara, sitting next to Zelensky, while describing the 111 Iranian missiles fired at the USS Abraham Lincoln. All were intercepted."

He added, “Recycling a four month old slip of the tongue for 345,000 views is how NEXTA farms clicks.”

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{{^usCountry}} Japanese daily The Asahi Shimbun reported in July that the gaffe fueled intense online debate over Trump’s verbal stumbles during his international travel schedule. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Japanese daily The Asahi Shimbun reported in July that the gaffe fueled intense online debate over Trump’s verbal stumbles during his international travel schedule. {{/usCountry}}

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What Trump actually said at the July NATO summit

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Trump originally made the error on July 8, 2026, during the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. He spoke during a press exchange alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reporters had asked Trump if the United States would license European allies to manufacture Patriot missile interceptors for Ukraine.

He replied, “Look, it’s a defensive weapon, which I like better than an offensive weapon. It’s the best. We have an aircraft carrier, which is one of the most beautiful in the world. It’s one of the biggest, the ‘Abraham Lincoln.’”

He then added that two months ago, “We had 111 missiles shot by the Islamic Republic of Japan. They were shot at the aircraft carrier over a period of about one hour. One hundred and eleven missiles going to a very expensive ship, and every one of those missiles was knocked down, pretty much most by Patriots, but by other means also.”

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Shinto and Buddhism are the most popular religions among the people of Japan, an East Asian nation without a state religion. Just 0.3% of Japanese people practice Islam, according to the Mainichi Shimbun.

In contrast, Iran's official name is the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hence, Trump clearly intended to say the Islamic Republic of Iran. Japan is a constitutional monarchy and a key US treaty ally in the Indo-Pacific, not an Islamic republic.

During the same Ankara appearance, Trump also drew scrutiny after gesturing toward Zelenskyy and asking reporters if they had questions for Russian President Vladimir Putin.