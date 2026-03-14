Fact check: US Marines to launch ground invasion in Iran? Here's what USS Tripoli deployment means

The US Department of Defense is sending more Marines and Navy ships to the Middle East as tensions rise near the Strait of Hormuz. US officials said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved a request from CENTCOM to send part of an amphibious ready group along with a Marine unit to the region. Fact check: US deploys 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit to Middle East amid Iran tensions

These groups usually include several ships and about 5,000 Marines. Officials said the Japan-based assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) and its Marines are already heading to the Middle East.

The move comes as Iran has stepped up attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz which is an important route for global oil shipments.

Also Read: Why 2200 US Marines, 3 warships are being sent to the Middle East amid Iran war, officials explain

Viral claims online Some posts on X claimed the move means the United States is preparing to invade Iran.

One user wrote, "US in full panic. Pentagon sending in 2500 marines to invade Iran, calling them an 'expeditionary unit', in other words send them out and see if they die."

Another post said, "Trump said the war is basically over. The Marines got different orders."

A separate user also wrote, "Fantastic, a land invasion can’t be far off."

Also Read: What is the Marine Expeditionary Unit? Where is US deploying 31st MEU in Middle East?

Which unit is actually being sent? According to reports, the unit being sent is the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU) which is normally based in Japan under United States Indo-Pacific Command. It has now been ordered to move toward the Middle East.

Officials say that the MEU provides a wide range of military capabilities that commanders can use if required, not just ground combat. The unit includes advanced aircraft such as a squadron of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets and a squadron of Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft.