Fact check: US Marines to launch ground invasion in Iran? Here's what USS Tripoli deployment means
The US is deploying Marines and warships to the Middle East amid Iran’s attacks on shipping but the move is a precaution and not an invasion of Iran.
The US Department of Defense is sending more Marines and Navy ships to the Middle East as tensions rise near the Strait of Hormuz. US officials said that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth approved a request from CENTCOM to send part of an amphibious ready group along with a Marine unit to the region.
These groups usually include several ships and about 5,000 Marines. Officials said the Japan-based assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA-7) and its Marines are already heading to the Middle East.
The move comes as Iran has stepped up attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz which is an important route for global oil shipments.
Also Read: Why 2200 US Marines, 3 warships are being sent to the Middle East amid Iran war, officials explain
Viral claims online
Some posts on X claimed the move means the United States is preparing to invade Iran.
One user wrote, "US in full panic. Pentagon sending in 2500 marines to invade Iran, calling them an 'expeditionary unit', in other words send them out and see if they die."
Another post said, "Trump said the war is basically over. The Marines got different orders."
A separate user also wrote, "Fantastic, a land invasion can’t be far off."
Also Read: What is the Marine Expeditionary Unit? Where is US deploying 31st MEU in Middle East?
Which unit is actually being sent?
According to reports, the unit being sent is the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU) which is normally based in Japan under United States Indo-Pacific Command. It has now been ordered to move toward the Middle East.
Officials say that the MEU provides a wide range of military capabilities that commanders can use if required, not just ground combat. The unit includes advanced aircraft such as a squadron of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets and a squadron of Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey aircraft.
Why are they being deployed according to officials?
According to The Wall Street Journal, the move is meant to help respond to Iran’s attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has said it wants to disrupt oil tanker traffic passing through the waterway which is one of the most important routes for global energy supplies.
An amphibious ready group usually includes several naval ships such as an assault ship, two transport dock ships and a support vessel carrying Marines and equipment.
Officials say the deployment is intended to strengthen US military presence in the region and provide commanders with more options if the situation becomes more serious.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More