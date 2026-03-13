Why 2200 US Marines, 3 warships are being sent to the Middle East amid Iran war, officials explain

The United States Marine Corps is sending a Marine expeditionary unit to the Middle East as tensions in the region continue to draw attention. ABC News cited officials to report that a unit with about 2,200 Marines aboard three US Navy amphibious ships has been ordered to move toward the region. A US Marine Expeditionary Unit with thousands of Marines and advanced aircraft is heading to the Middle East. (Unsplash/ Representational image)

According to the report, The unit being deployed is the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU). This unit is normally based in Japan and usually operates in the Indo-Pacific under US Indo-Pacific Command. However, it has now been directed to head toward the Middle East.

However, officials said that the deployment does not necessarily mean the unit will be used as a ground force in Iran. Instead, the unit provides a range of military capabilities that can be used by commanders if needed.

This particular unit also includes advanced aircraft. It has a squadron of F-35 Lightning II fighter jets and a squadron of Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft which can support a variety of missions.

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Pentagon sends Marines to Middle East after Iran attacks on oil shipping route According to The Wall Street Journal, the deployment is meant to help respond to Iran’s attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has said it wants to disrupt oil tanker traffic passing through the key waterway.

Reports say Pete Hegseth, the US Secretary of Defense has approved a request from United States Central Command (CENTCOM) to deploy part of an Amphibious Ready Group along with the Marine unit.

An Amphibious Ready Group normally includes several ships, such as an assault ship, two transport dock ships and a support vessel that carries Marines and equipment.

The move means the United States will have more military resources in the region if commanders need them.