What is the Marine Expeditionary Unit? Where is US deploying 31st MEU in Middle East?

The United States Marine Corps is sending a Marine unit to the Middle East as tensions in the region continue to grow. According to ABC News, about 2,200 Marines are traveling on three ships from the United States Navy toward the region. The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, with about 2,200 Marines aboard US Navy ships has been ordered to move toward the Middle East. (Representational Image/ Unsplash)

The unit being deployed is the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (31st MEU). It is usually based in Japan and normally operates in the Indo-Pacific under United States Indo-Pacific Command but it has now been ordered to move toward the Middle East.

Also Read: Why 2200 US Marines, 3 warships are being sent to the Middle East amid Iran war, officials explain

What is a Marine Expeditionary Unit? According to the official website, a Marine Expeditionary Unit is a mobile military group from the United States Marine Corps that operates from ships at sea. These ships act like floating bases which allows the unit to move quickly and respond to crises in different parts of the world. The unit includes both air and ground forces and works closely with the United States Navy.

A typical MEU has about 2,200 Marines and sailors who travel on several amphibious ships. Before they deploy, they go through about 26 weeks of training to prepare for many different types of missions.

Structure and missions of a MEU A Marine Expeditionary Unit is made up of four main elements that work together during operations.

The Command Element serves as the headquarters of the unit and manages command and control for all ground, aviation, and support forces.

The Ground Combat Element provides the main combat power. It is built around a Marine infantry battalion and can include tanks, artillery, amphibious vehicles, engineers, and reconnaissance teams.

The Aviation Combat Element includes helicopters and jets used for transport, attack missions, air defense, and aerial support, along with the crews and equipment needed to operate them.

The Logistics Combat Element provides essential support such as medical care, transportation, equipment maintenance, and supplies that allow the unit to operate in the field.

While deployed, the MEU can carry out a wide range of missions, such as peacekeeping, humanitarian and disaster relief operations, security missions, evacuating civilians from danger zones, reinforcing military forces, amphibious raids, reconnaissance and operations to secure airfields, ports, or offshore energy facilities.