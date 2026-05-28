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Fact check: Was Trump dozing off during White House cabinet meeting? Viral photos spark debate

Photos and videos from Donald Trump's Cabinet meeting led to speculation he may have fallen asleep. 

Published on: May 28, 2026 01:42 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Photos and video clips from Donald Trump’s latest White House Cabinet meeting sparked online debate Wednesday after social media users claimed the president appeared to briefly fall asleep during the event.

The debate comes amid public scrutiny surrounding the 79-year-old president’s health during his second term. (AFP)

The images, which circulated widely on X, showed Trump seated between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth with his eyes closed during part of the meeting.

However, there is currently no verified evidence proving that the president was asleep, and the available footage remains inconclusive.

Viral images

Political commentator Aaron Rupar shared photos from the Cabinet meeting on X, captioning the post: “photos of Trump ‘blinking’ during today’s cabinet meeting.”

Speaking on CNN, Reiner reportedly pointed to several events where Trump critics believed he appeared drowsy, including Memorial Day observances and Oval Office appearances.

Also Read: Trump health update: POTUS says he has known his son ‘for a long time’; Internet baffled by bizarre remarks

“Chronic insomnia is a severe illness,” Reiner said, adding that poor sleep in older adults can affect cognition, heart health and mental function.

The debate comes amid public scrutiny surrounding the 79-year-old president’s health during his second term. Trump has faced questions over visible bruising on his hands, swelling in his ankles and multiple visits to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

cabinet meeting donald trump us news trump administration
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Fact check: Was Trump dozing off during White House cabinet meeting? Viral photos spark debate
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