Fairlane Mall shooting reports: Videos capture chaos at Dearborn mall; witnesses say 'people are stuck'

Witnesses on social media claim a shooting and possible active shooter situation unfolded at Fairlane Mall in Dearborn, Michigan. Videos shared online appear to show chaotic scenes, with what are alleged to be gunshots heard in the background. Numerous people said they were sheltering inside stores as the situation unfolded. Authorities have not confirmed these reports at this time.
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Witness accounts
Several people took to social media to describe what they said they witnessed at Fairlane Mall.
One person wrote on Facebook, "I’m at fairlane and they shooting we had to run out the mall."
Another posted, "FaceTime my Daughter.. she in Fairlane Mall .. Hiding in the back of the store stock room.. it’s people shooting in the Mall."
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A third person wrote, "Why we in Fairlane and somebody started shooting so now we might be stuck in the mall multiple people shot."
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A third person wrote, "Why we in Fairlane and somebody started shooting so now we might be stuck in the mall multiple people shot."
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Another witness posted, "Stay away from Fairlane Mall right now. Shooting is happening."
One more person wrote, "I walked up and people were running out…..I politely turned around."
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.