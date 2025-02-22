Family of NYC man murdered by ‘monster’ living in terror as killer to be released to Hamas, ‘The fear is…’

The family of a Queens man who was murdered by a Palestinian teen in the West Bank is fearing further attacks now that he is being set free as part of Saturday’s hostage-prisoner exchange. Back in 2018, 17-year-old Khalil Jabarin stabbed Hillcrest-raised Israel advocate Ari Fuld to death. Fuld’s younger brother Hillel believes his sibling would have never approved of any prisoner release. Family of Ari Fuld (pictured), who was murdered by a ‘monster,’ living in fear as killer to be released to Hamas (Ari Fuld/Facebook)

Fuld was against hostage exchange deals, particularly back in 2011 when an Israeli soldier who was being held by Hamas for five years was exchanged for 1,027 convicted prisoners, including Yahyah Sinwar, who was an October 7 mastermind.

He would be “100 percent against this deal,” Hillel said, according to New York Post. “Back then, “Everyone else said, ‘We gotta do the deal.’ But Ari said, ‘No, we don’t gotta do it.’”

‘We have to do this now to bring our people back’

Hillel added that his brother “would have warned us what is to come from releasing those monsters.” “The fear is you’ll have another Sinwar being released, another mass terror attack, like they tried to do last night, at the hands of someone being released,” he told the outlet, calling Jabarin’s release “painful.”

However, Hillel also seemed resigned to it. “I believe we have to do this now to bring our people back,” he said.

Jabarin is among the 602 prisoners to be exchanged for six Israeli hostages. 50 of those who are being released are serving life sentences.

“The personal price that we’re paying, as difficult as it is, doesn’t really change our opinion. This deal is both horrible and beautiful at the same time,” Hillel said. “Horrible because we’re letting out these monsters. Beautiful because these poor [people] are returning to their families.”

Hillel believes his brother’s impact “continues long after he’s gone.” As an online activist, Fuld reached millions of people, advocating for Israel and the Jewish people. He shot Jabarin after being stabbed, moments before Jabarin could reach his next victim. “He saved and changed lives in his lifetime, in his death, and now indirectly because of Ari, this guy is getting out and that means these people will be back in Israel to reunite with their families,” Hillel said.