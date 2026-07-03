FaZe Temperrr arrested: What led to the FaZe Clan co-founder’s Indiana booking? Details

FaZe Clan co-founder and content creator Thomas Oliveira, better known as FaZe Temperrr, was arrested in Hamilton County, Indiana, on July 2, 2026. Jail records show he was booked on charges of criminal trespass and residential entry. News of the arrest began spreading after X user @yoxics shared a booking photo and arrest details on Thursday. As of now, authorities have not publicly released further information about what led to the incident.

What charges is FaZe Temperrr facing in Indiana?

FaZe Temperrr was arrested in Indiana on criminal trespass and residential entry charges, but authorities have released few details so far. (Temper/Instagram)

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According to Hamilton County booking records, Oliveira was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and residential entry.

Under Indiana law, criminal trespass generally involves entering or remaining on someone else’s property without permission. Residential entry is a separate charge that relates to entering another person’s residence without authorization. The exact circumstances behind the allegations have not yet been made public.

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{{^usCountry}} At this stage, no additional charges have been reported. There is also no public police report, witness statement, or court filing explaining what happened before the arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At this stage, no additional charges have been reported. There is also no public police report, witness statement, or court filing explaining what happened before the arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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The booking information shared online included Oliveira’s mugshot and basic arrest details. Beyond that, very little has been officially confirmed. Because the case is still in its early stages, many key questions remain unanswered, including where the alleged incident took place and whether Oliveira has secured release from custody.

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FaZe Temperrr's public profile

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Oliveira is one of the best-known names associated with FaZe Clan, the esports and content brand he helped build over the years. Alongside gaming content, he became a familiar face through streaming, YouTube videos, and other online projects.

The arrest also comes after a difficult period for the creator’s public image. In 2025, former FaZe member Nordan Shat, known online as FaZe Rain, made allegations against Oliveira that led to major criticism online. Oliveira addressed some of those claims at the time, while FaZe Clan publicly distanced itself from several figures connected to the controversy.

However, the Indiana arrest is a separate matter. The current charges involve alleged property-related offenses, and no evidence released so far has linked this case to previous controversies.

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For now, the focus remains on the legal process. Court proceedings are expected to provide a clearer picture of what happened and whether the charges will move forward. Until additional documents or statements are released, the confirmed facts remain limited to the arrest, the listed charges, and the booking information recorded by Hamilton County authorities.