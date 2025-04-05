FBI raided Rick Davis Gold and Diamonds in Chattanooga: Here's what happened

On Wednesday morning, April 2, Ricki Davis Gold and Diamonds located on Brainerd Road was raided by FBI agents and the local police. The raid indicated the latest trouble for the jewellery store owner. The authorities were seen searching through suitcases and vehicles on Rick Davis' property, as well as conducting a detailed search at his home on Missionary Ridge. FBI raids Ricki Davis Gold and Diamonds amid legal troubles, following multiple arrests for theft and worthless checks.(Representational Image- Unsplash )

FBI raids Rick Davis’ store and home in Chattanooga

According to Local 3 News, several vehicles surrounded the business building while the entry was blocked by caution tape at around 9 am. The FBI stated that they were conducting a “court-authorised activity”. Shortly after the the raid at the jewellery store, the FBI made a quick move to Davis’ home which is located on Missionary Ridge.

From an aerial view of his home, it was revealed that the FBI agents were going through the boxes which were in the jewellery store owner’s driveway. Meanwhile, Davis looked at the sifting as he was seated in an electric wheelchair. It is yet to be confirmed if there is a relation between the raid at the jewellery store and previous charges pressed against Davis.

What were the charges against Rick Davis?

The raids on Wednesday follow Davis’s arrest in January and his history of legal troubles. At the beginning of the year, he was arrested on two counts of passing worthless checks. Last October, he was arrested on seven counts of theft. The items he stole were valued between $10,000 and $60,000.

The local business owners near Davis’ store expressed no surprise after witnessing increased law enforcement in the year. One of the business owners, Mark Chitwood who has been working right next to Davis’ business for the past 20 years also recounted complaints from customers over failed transactions. He told the news outlet, “As far as personal deals, when I worked here, my job was designer and sales, and all of the business dealings that Rick had were pretty much private.”

Another business owner shared on condition of anonymity told the media outlet, “The writing kind of has been on the wall because of all the media coverage back in August.” The reports indicated that the customers often claimed that Davis took money in promises for silver and gold but failed to do so. Authorities are yet to reveal the exact reason behind the raid.