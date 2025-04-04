What is Marine Le Pen's net worth? Trump says French far-right leader should be ‘free’ from ‘witch hunt’

President Donald Trump has called Marine Le Pen's exclusion from electoral office a “witch hunt” and given his backing to the French far-right leader, calling for her to be set “free”. Donald Trump labelled Marine Le Pen's conviction a “witch Hunt”, claiming that it is “another example of European Leftists using lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent, this time going so far as to put that Opponent in prison.”(X@@Inevitablewest)

The 56-year-old leader was found guilty on Monday of fabricating jobs at the EU parliament and using taxpayer funds to hire assistants who actually got hired by her party in France.

Le Pen, who led the party from 2011 and served in the European Parliament from 2004, was convicted of directly arranging eight false contracts totaling approximately €474,000.

In 2027, she might not be able to compete for president of France for the fourth time after being barred from office for five years with immediate effect.

Following Paris criminal court's ruling, Le Pen declared that she will challenge the decision and punishment, which included a €100,000 (£84,000) penalty as well as a four-year imprisonment, two of which will be served outside of jail wearing an electronic bracelet and other two will be suspended.

Also Read: McDonald Island's Penguins arrive at WH? Trump's 10% tariff sparks outrage on Internet: ‘Is THIS what you voted for?’

Here's what Trump said about Marine Le Pen's embezzlement conviction

Taking to Truth Social, Trump labelled Le Pen's conviction a “witch Hunt”, claiming that it is “another example of European Leftists using lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent, this time going so far as to put that Opponent in prison.”

Trump clarified that he “doesn't know Le Pen personally,” but appreciated that she has worked hard for several years.

“She suffered losses, but kept on going, and now, just before what would be a Big Victory, they get her on a minor charge that she probably knew nothing about – Sounds like a 'bookkeeping' error to me,” the US President said.

“It is all so bad for France, and the Great French People, no matter what side they are on. FREE MARINE LE PEN!”

“Free Le Pen!” demanded billionaire Elon Musk as reposted Trump's post on X, echoing the American president's sentiments.

What is Marine Le Pen's net worth?

Marine Le Pen is one of France's most divisive and significant political personalities of the twenty-first century. She has been a frequent contender for the French presidency as the long-term leader of France's National Rally (previously National Front). Her Euroskepticism and anti-immigration stance have changed French politics.

Marine Le Pen's net worth, according to the Celebrity Net Worth, is $850,000.

During the 2017 presidential campaign, Le Pen disclosed that her net worth was $755,000. She owned a 12.5% share in the Le Pen family estate near Saint Cloud, which accounted for about half of her personal worth. In addition, she has other real estate holdings worth about $700,000. She didn't have a savings account, insurance for life, or a car at the time.