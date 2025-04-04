McDonald Island's Penguins arrive at WH? Trump's 10% tariff sparks outrage on Internet: ‘Is THIS what you voted for?’

In a surprising twist in Donald Trump's trade war, a group of isolated, deserted volcanic islands close to Antarctica, which are inhabited by penguins, have been hit with a 10% goods duty along with the Australian mainland. McDonald Island's Penguins: As Trump administration's announcement sparked criticism and outrage from Australia, several netizens took to X to share videos, memes and photos, showing that fumed penguins who are either leaving the island due to fear over Trump's tariffs.

Heard Island and the McDonald Islands are listed among the world's most remote locations. In a bid to reach there, one has to take grueling two-week boat ride from Perth to the islands. However, no one has apparently stepped foot there in almost ten years.

Australian Prime Minister declares ‘Nowhere on earth is safe’

Trump's move received a scathing response from Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who said, “Nowhere on earth is safe.”

He further asserted that Trump's tariffs are illogical and contradict the foundation of the two countries' alliance. Albanese insisted that Australia would not put retaliatory tariffs on the US, saying, “This is not the act of a friend.”

“We will not join a race to the bottom that leads to higher prices and slower growth,” Albanese stated.

As Trump administration's announcement sparked criticism and outrage from Australia, several netizens took to X to share videos, memes and photos, showing that fumed penguins are either leaving the island due to fear over Trump's tariffs or they have arrived at the White House to hold an urgent meeting with the President. In one of the fake pictures going viral on social media, one penguin can be seen holding a meeting with both Trump and US VP JD Vance.

Also Read: Trump to be ditched by his own VP? JD Vance hints at running for US Prez in 2028, reveals what future holds for Musk

What we know about Heard and McDonald Islands

Before we take a look into social media memes, here's what Australian government's website says about Heard and McDonald Islands.

The website says that Heard and McDonald Islands are “one of the wildest and remotest places on Earth.”

According to the Australian Antarctic Program, it will take 10 days to travel from Western Australia to the islands if the weather allows.'

The islands provide unspoiled habitat for seabirds, seals, and penguins, some of which are national and international protection species.

Here's what social media users said

Expressing shock over the Trump government's announcement, one X user posted a video of penguins leaving Heard Island and McDonald Island, asking “Is THIS what you voted for?”

Another picture on X showed a group of miffed penguins protesting against Trump tariffs as they hold placards, which read: “No Tariffs”.