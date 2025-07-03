Search
Thursday, Jul 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
FBI warns of threats to July 4 events in NYC and SF. Here's all you need to know

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Jul 03, 2025 05:24 PM IST

Authorities warn that lone wolf attacks are the primary threat to 4 July events in major cities.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security have indicated that lone wolf attacks are the greatest threats to this year's July 4 celebrations in New York City and San Francisco.

FBI and DHS warn that lone wolf attacks pose the greatest threat to July 4 celebrations in NYC and San Francisco. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)
FBI and DHS warn that lone wolf attacks pose the greatest threat to July 4 celebrations in NYC and San Francisco. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

ABC News reported that intelligence bulletins were sent out ahead of the holiday. “We are concerned about the potential threat of copycat attacks inspired by the 2025 New Year’s Day vehicle-ramming attack in New Orleans and continued messaging [from foreign terrorist organisations (FTOs)] calling for attacks against Western targets,” two of the bulletins warn.

Law enforcement agencies are especially focused on individuals acting alone, noting that these so-called “lone offenders” can often operate under the radar and strike without warning. “Lone offenders, in particular, remain a concern due to their ability to often avoid detection until operational and to inflict significant casualties,” the bulletins say.

ASLO READ| The Soham Parekh saga is one for the history books: All you need to know about it

US braces for potential attacks during July 4

Officials say these potential attackers may be motivated by a wide variety of grievances, but one area of heightened concern is the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, which they fear could trigger acts of violence on U.S. soil.

“Of these actors, U.S.-based violent extremists supporting FTOs and [domestic violent extremists] not linked to FTOs represent two of the most persistent threats,” according to the intelligence alerts.

There are also concerns about physical threats in and around event spaces, including the potential use of weapons, drones, or even more unconventional means of harm. 

The bulletins specifically mention “malicious actors and violent extremists” possibly entering July 4 gatherings or even peaceful protests with “weapons, chemical irritants, bodily fluids or other hazardous materials.”

Notably, authorities are still haunted by past holiday attacks, including the 2022 Highland Park shooting, where a lone gunman opened fire during a 4 July parade, killing seven people and injuring many more.

ALSO READ| Silver prices in US today: Holding above $36 per ounce, may go higher soon

The New Year’s Day vehicle attack in New Orleans earlier this year was even deadlier, claiming 14 lives.

