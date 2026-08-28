Fire in Logan, Utah? What's burning today as fears rise amid Brushy Canyon Fire - latest update; scary visuals emerge

Many feared there was a fire in Logan, Utah on August 27.

Destruction from the Brushy Canyon Fire caused smoke to be blown towards Logan, Utah. (Facebook/Utah Fire Info)

“Is there another fire in Logan? I can smell it at Mount Logan Middle School,” one wrote on Facebook. However, there's no active fire reports for Logan at the moment. The smoke appears to be from the ongoing Brushy Canyon Fire at Promontory Point, North of Lead Mountain, in Box Elder County.

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At the time of writing, the fire is at 9,600 acres. The fire is at zero percent containment, WatchDuty reported. “The fire recently experienced winds reaching 75 mph, pushing flames across the existing dozer line and allowing the fire to continue spreading. Fire conditions remain extremely dynamic. Please stay alert, avoid the area, and follow directions from local officials and fire crews,” Utah Fire Info updated on Facebook.

They also shared visuals of the ongoing Brushy Canyon Fire.

Brushy Canyon Fire: Scary visuals emerge

The official Utah Fire page showed the destruction due to the fire.

A local reporter also shared a photo, saying the flames were visible to many in Box Elder County.

Yet another person shared photos of the fire and wrote “And tonight is NOT a good night for this fire.”

Also Read | Ross Fire videos: Five-alarm wildfire prompts evacuations in Jack, Palo Pinto Counties; All on shelters, highway closure

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{{^usCountry}} The meteorologist with a local news channel further added “Winds are gusting over 50 mph, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters and giving the fire plenty of fuel to spread rapidly. The glow from the fire is now visible from parts of Weber County, a sign of just how large and intense this fire has become. Fire behavior could remain extreme tonight as strong winds continue. If you are anywhere near the fire area, stay alert, avoid the area and follow any evacuation orders or instructions from officials.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meteorologist with a local news channel further added “Winds are gusting over 50 mph, creating dangerous conditions for firefighters and giving the fire plenty of fuel to spread rapidly. The glow from the fire is now visible from parts of Weber County, a sign of just how large and intense this fire has become. Fire behavior could remain extreme tonight as strong winds continue. If you are anywhere near the fire area, stay alert, avoid the area and follow any evacuation orders or instructions from officials.” {{/usCountry}}

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Fears in Logan, Utah

Many people complained about smelling something burning across Logan. “I smell it on the Island by Canyon & Crockett...,” one wrote. Another added “also near the island it’s so dense and bad,” and yet another said “me too end of canyon rd.”

One person added “I was wondering the same thing. It looks and smells like smoke.” Yet another said “Nothing shows on google but it’s bad. I’m in Nibley and the smoke is so bad I can’t see the mountains.”

However, there's no fire in Logan, Utah, as per the latest updates. Many also commented in the same thread that it was likely to be the smoke from the Box Elder County fire that people could smell in Logan. Nonetheless, worries persisted with one writing “Wow in Providence it’s smells so close.”

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