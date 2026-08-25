Ross Fire videos: Five-alarm wildfire prompts evacuations in Jack, Palo Pinto Counties; All on shelters, highway closure
A wildfire named the Ross Fire has spread to 50,000 acres in Palo Pinto County, leading to mandatory evacuations.
The Ross Fire has consumed 50,000 acres to the west of Fort Worth in Palo Pinto County, leading to both mandatory and recommended evacuations as dry and windy conditions exacerbate several wildfires in the region.
According to Palo Pinto County Emergency Service District 1, a five-alarm grass fire caused the closure of a highway in Palo Pinto County while first responders endeavored to control the rapidly spreading fire.
There have been no reports of injuries; however, officials indicate that one building is presently at risk due to the fire.
The Ross Fire update: Only 5% fire contained
The Ross Fire ignited on Monday afternoon, located just west of Palo Pinto, and rapidly escalated to multiple alarm levels. The fire is consuming grass, brush, and trees.
According to the most recent update from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has expanded to 50,000 acres and is currently 5% contained. Persistent high winds blowing steadily to the northeast, along with dry conditions and extreme heat, are exacerbating the situation.
On Monday, throughout the day, firefighters battled the fire from the air by using planes to release water and retardant after refilling at nearby reservoirs. On the ground, teams and fire trucks are engaged in defensive measures on ranch land along FM 4, located just a few miles north of Palo Pinto, aiming to safeguard structures, which include at least one residence and two barns.
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Firefighters are also taking turns in and out of the frontline to cool off from the extreme heat.
Moreover, smaller wildfires are currently active in Wise, Parker, and Hamilton counties.
The extent of any structural damage remains unclear, and the precise causes of the fires are still being investigated.
Evacuation orders and emergency resources in Palo Pinto County
A mandatory evacuation order has been issued for the southern region of Jack County, specifically in the vicinity of and to the east of Barton's Chapel. Residents in this area are directed to evacuate immediately by traveling east on Highway 281. Officials also said that a shelter is being established at the Twin Lakes Activity Center in Jacksboro, located off Highway 59.
In Palo Pinto County, residents residing north of Fortune Bend Road, extending up to Highway 16 North, are strongly encouraged to evacuate.
All residents in the nearby areas are advised to stay vigilant and be prepared for any changes in conditions.
In a post on Facebook, Longhorn Council, Scouting America is requesting that the public refrain from traveling to or entering Worth Ranch in Hurst until further notice.
"Fire crews and emergency responders need clear access to the area, and conditions can change rapidly," the statement reads.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More