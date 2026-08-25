Ross Fire videos: Five-alarm wildfire prompts evacuations in Jack, Palo Pinto Counties; All on shelters, highway closure

There have been no reports of injuries; however, officials indicate that one building is presently at risk due to the fire.

According to Palo Pinto County Emergency Service District 1, a five-alarm grass fire caused the closure of a highway in Palo Pinto County while first responders endeavored to control the rapidly spreading fire.

The Ross Fire has consumed 50,000 acres to the west of Fort Worth in Palo Pinto County, leading to both mandatory and recommended evacuations as dry and windy conditions exacerbate several wildfires in the region.

The Ross Fire update: Only 5% fire contained The Ross Fire ignited on Monday afternoon, located just west of Palo Pinto, and rapidly escalated to multiple alarm levels. The fire is consuming grass, brush, and trees.

According to the most recent update from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has expanded to 50,000 acres and is currently 5% contained. Persistent high winds blowing steadily to the northeast, along with dry conditions and extreme heat, are exacerbating the situation.

On Monday, throughout the day, firefighters battled the fire from the air by using planes to release water and retardant after refilling at nearby reservoirs. On the ground, teams and fire trucks are engaged in defensive measures on ranch land along FM 4, located just a few miles north of Palo Pinto, aiming to safeguard structures, which include at least one residence and two barns.

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Firefighters are also taking turns in and out of the frontline to cool off from the extreme heat.

Moreover, smaller wildfires are currently active in Wise, Parker, and Hamilton counties.

The extent of any structural damage remains unclear, and the precise causes of the fires are still being investigated.