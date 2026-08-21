H-1B hiring row: Chip Roy presses Texas State over foreign worker’s contract renewal over American hires

Republican Rep. Chip Roy is demanding answers from Texas State University over its decision to renew the employment of an H-1B visa holder, questioning whether the university gave qualified American workers a fair opportunity to compete for the position. U.S. Representative Chip Roy is demanding answers from Texas State University over its decision to renew the employment of an H-1B visa holder (REUTERS)

In a letter obtained by the Daily Caller, Roy asked Texas State to provide details about its use of the H-1B program and explain how it recruited U.S. citizens before renewing the foreign worker’s contract.

The dispute comes as Texas has taken a tougher stance on new H-1B petitions by state agencies and universities. Gov. Greg Abbott has directed state entities to freeze new H-1B visa petitions through May 31, 2027, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

Chip Roy questions Texas State’s H-1B hiring Roy’s letter focuses on the university’s decision to renew an H-1B worker who had previously graduated from Texas State.

The congressman questioned whether the university had prioritized a foreign national over qualified American graduates and workers.

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“It raises questions about the extent to which the university may be prioritizing the hiring of foreign nationals over American graduates and workers, and whether it made good-faith efforts to recruit a qualified U.S. citizen for the position,” Roy wrote, according to the Daily Caller.

Roy also asked Texas State to provide information about its H-1B workforce dating back to fiscal year 2020.