Santa Clarita Valencia fire update: Blaze seen near Auto Center Court after Knight Fire scare; chilling videos emerge

A fire was reported in the Valencia neighborhood of Santa Clarita, California. The blaze reportedly broke out near the 23700 block of Auto Center Court around 7:10pm Thursday evening.

A fire was reported in Valencia, Santa Clarita. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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“A small fire has been reported in the wash behind the Mercedes-Benz dealership on Valencia Boulevard,” a local news station noted on Facebook. This came after the Knight Fire vegetation blaze in the area which had initially caused a scare but its forward progression was eventually stopped.

Meanwhile, videos and photos from the new blaze in Valencia showed thick smoke, sparking concerns among many.

SCV fire today: Chilling videos and photos emerge

One page shared multiple videos showing the fire from different angles. Black smoke could be seen rising to the air as the blaze continued.

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{{^usCountry}} Another person shared a video of a helicopter flying over smoke. “Fire in Santa Clarita. Thank you LA county fire for doing what yall do and the firefighters out there!,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another person shared a video of a helicopter flying over smoke. “Fire in Santa Clarita. Thank you LA county fire for doing what yall do and the firefighters out there!,” they wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, it is not clear whether this is from the efforts to fight the Knight Fire or the new blaze in Valencia. Yet another clip from a little bit of distance showed a thick column of smoke rising to the air. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it is not clear whether this is from the efforts to fight the Knight Fire or the new blaze in Valencia. Yet another clip from a little bit of distance showed a thick column of smoke rising to the air. {{/usCountry}}

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“Fire santa clarita,” the person wrote. The fire department is yet to officially comment on the blaze. A cause for the fire is not known yet.

Several people reacted to the blaze that broke out in the Valencia neighborhood. One simply remarked ‘hobos’, seemingly blaming homeless people. However, authorities did not clarify what started the blaze. Others too appeared to blame the problem on homelessness, without proof of what started the fire in the first place.

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“No changes for seven years,” a person remarked. Another said “Shocking… I can’t believe it’s in the wash.” William S. Hart Baseball and Softball in Santa Clarita also issued a statement amid the blaze.

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“We are aware of the fire currently in the wash area nearby. The fire department is on site and actively handling the situation. At this time, operations at the complex are continuing without interruption and there is no immediate impact to residents. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates if anything changes. Thank you for your patience and cooperation,” they said.

What to know about the Knight Fire

The Knight Fire broke out at Santa Clara Riverbed south of Bridgeport Lane, as per Watch Duty. The fire burned for 1.5 acres, but now the forward progression has been stopped.

At the start the fire was 100ft x 100ft in heavy fuels well inside the wash, the WatchDuty report noted.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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