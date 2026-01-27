‘Fire Kristi Noem’, Senator John Fetterman warns Trump against committing mistake like Joe Biden

Democratic Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania has issued a direct request to President Donald Trump to fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in the wake of fatal shooting of a second US citizen in Minneapolis by federal agents. US Senator John Fetterman (AFP)

'“I make a direct appeal to immediately fire @Sec_Noem. Americans have died. She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy,” Fetterman wrote on X, tagging the US President.

Fetterman, who often serves as a distinct voice within the Senate, has stated that – in contrast to other Democratic senators – he will not force a government shutdown due to funding disagreements related to the Department of Homeland Security.

Also Read: Alex Pretti GoFundMe: Did Bill Ackman just donate to ICU nurse's family?

‘DO NOT make the mistake President Biden made’: Fetterman to Trump He advised Trump against repeating former President Joe Biden's error of not dismissing “a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary.”

Fetterman seemed to refer to former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was the target of impeachment efforts by Republicans in 2024.

House Republicans claimed that Mayorkas breached the Constitution by intentionally neglecting to enforce border security laws. The impeachment article ultimately failed in the Senate.

Also Read: JD Vance faces backlash after revealing why he decided to have 4th child with Usha: ‘Pure hypocrisy’