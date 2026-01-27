‘Fire Kristi Noem’, Senator John Fetterman warns Trump against committing mistake like Joe Biden
Senator John Fetterman urges President Trump to dismiss Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, citing her failure in border security.
Democratic Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania has issued a direct request to President Donald Trump to fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in the wake of fatal shooting of a second US citizen in Minneapolis by federal agents.
'“I make a direct appeal to immediately fire @Sec_Noem. Americans have died. She is betraying DHS’s core mission and trashing your border security legacy,” Fetterman wrote on X, tagging the US President.
Fetterman, who often serves as a distinct voice within the Senate, has stated that – in contrast to other Democratic senators – he will not force a government shutdown due to funding disagreements related to the Department of Homeland Security.
‘DO NOT make the mistake President Biden made’: Fetterman to Trump
He advised Trump against repeating former President Joe Biden's error of not dismissing “a grossly incompetent DHS Secretary.”
Fetterman seemed to refer to former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was the target of impeachment efforts by Republicans in 2024.
House Republicans claimed that Mayorkas breached the Constitution by intentionally neglecting to enforce border security laws. The impeachment article ultimately failed in the Senate.
Kristi Noem faces backlash
Noem has faced significant criticism regarding her reaction to the death of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old VA nurse who was shot in the street during city-wide protests against Trump’s immigration policies on Saturday.
Noem stated that Pretti had “approached Border Patrol officers with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun” and “reacted violently” when the officers tried to disarm him. She further accused Pretti of embodying “the definition of domestic terrorism.”
There is now increasing backlash against Noem’s comments regarding the shooting and her portrayal of Pretti and the events that transpired. According to a report by the New York Times, Trump held a two-hour meeting with Noem in the Oval Office on Monday evening in light of the aftermath of the weekend incident.
Trump did not suggest during the meeting that Noem’s position was in jeopardy, as per the Times. The President, however, has announced deployment of his czar Tom Homan in Minneapolis.
