Fire near Mt Hood: Latest update on Grasshopper Fire in Oregon; check evacuation map as scary videos emerge

The Grasshopper Fire burning in Oregon's Mount Hood National Forest has expanded to 21,126 acres and remains 0% contained as of Thursday. Hundreds of firefighters continue battling flames in steep terrain west of Maupin.

The Grasshopper Fire burning in Oregon's Mount Hood National Forest has expanded to 21,126 acres and remains 0% contained as of Thursday. (Representational) (Unsplash)

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The fast-growing wildfire has triggered evacuation notices across parts of Wasco County and has prompted additional state resources under Oregon's Emergency Conflagration Act.

A widely shared image posted by meteorologist Josh Cozart showed the fire burning behind Mt. Hood on Thursday evening. According to the latest incident update, the wildfire grew by nearly 3,000 acres since Wednesday's mapping.

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Firefighters reinforce containment lines as evacuations remain in place

{{^usCountry}} A total of 373 personnel are assigned to the incident under a unified command led by California Interagency Incident Management Team 6 and the Oregon State Fire Marshal, according to Columbia Community Connection. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A total of 373 personnel are assigned to the incident under a unified command led by California Interagency Incident Management Team 6 and the Oregon State Fire Marshal, according to Columbia Community Connection. {{/usCountry}}

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Firefighters are working across several sections of the fire. Crews are building indirect handlines near Flag Point, strengthening containment along Forest Road 27, securing firelines near Badger Creek, and reinforcing roads along the southern perimeter. On the western flank, firefighters continue direct attacks where conditions permit while constructing backup containment lines.

Earlier this week, crews completed a successful firing operation along Forest Road 27 to help protect the communities of Pine Hollow and Sportsmans Park. Firefighters also extinguished several spot fires before they could spread beyond containment lines.

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The Oregon State Fire Marshal has activated the Emergency Conflagration Act, allowing additional structural firefighting resources to deploy. Firefighters from California, Utah, and Washington have joined Oregon crews through the state's mutual aid system.

State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple warned that hot, dry and windy weather forecast through the weekend will continue to challenge suppression efforts across Oregon.

Also read: Sonoma County 'Woodside' fire: Check evacuation map and visuals as smoke reaches Petaluma area

Evacuation map and smoke concerns

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office continues to maintain Level 1, Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation notices for areas surrounding the Grasshopper Fire. Officials urged residents to monitor changing conditions using the county's official evacuation map.

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An evacuation shelter remains open at Maupin High School for displaced residents.

Wasco County Evacuation Map

Smoke from the wildfire has also significantly affected air quality across south Wasco County. According to the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program, communities including Pine Hollow, Maupin, and Tygh Valley could experience unhealthy to hazardous air quality during the day. Areas closer to the fire, including Parkdale and Dufur, may also see unhealthy conditions.

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A user on X shared images of smoke seen from Mt. Hood and wrote, “I can’t tell if this is a controlled fire or if the wildfires are getting closer.”