Two flash flood warnings were issued Monday morning, September 31, for parts of southern Utah, including Zion National Park and the Escalante River. The warnings came after thunderstorms brought heavy rain to the region.

Flash flood warnings hit southern Utah, including Zion National Park; scary visuals emerge (Pexel - representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City issued a flash flood warning at 11:16 a.m. for west-central Kane County and east-central Washington County, which remains in effect until 2:15 p.m.

Flash Flood warnings cover the SR-9 corridor near Zion and much of southern and central Utah through Monday evening. There is a rare moderate excessive rainfall risk in place due to intense storms.

Videos emerge

Deep Dive What areas are currently under flash flood warnings in southern Utah? Flash flood warnings have been issued for west-central Kane County and east-central Washington County in southern Utah, including Zion National Park and the Escalante River. What impact did the recent flash floods have on the Grand Canyon's infrastructure? The recent flash floods at the Grand Canyon destroyed nearly all footbridges across Bright Angel Creek, severely damaged the Transcanyon Waterline, and closed popular tourist spots including Bright Angel Campground and Phantom Ranch. How did the National Weather Service respond to the flash floods in Utah and Arizona? The National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings and provided live updates on the weather conditions, reminding people to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

Scary visuals have emerged on X after the flood warnings were issued.

“Flash flooding in Zion National Park! Heavy showers across the state today. Best to stay indoors in Central and Southern Utah,” one video is captioned.

Also Read | Who was John Giusti? Texas father identified as first victim of deadly Grand Canyon flash flood

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} ABC4 News shared another video, writing, “Right next to Zion National Park, the Town of Springdale says it “experienced a significant rainstorm with extensive street flooding.” It asked those in the area to be patient and careful as crews in the area work to clear “abundant” debris from the roads.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ABC4 News shared another video, writing, “Right next to Zion National Park, the Town of Springdale says it “experienced a significant rainstorm with extensive street flooding.” It asked those in the area to be patient and careful as crews in the area work to clear “abundant” debris from the roads.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

NWS Salt Lake City wrote on X, “Heavy rain just moved through the SR-9 corridor from Springville/Rockville to @ZionNPS and is resulting in high flows as seen in this webcam. A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect in this area. Reminder: never drive through flooded roadways. Turn around, don't drown!”

These flash flood warnings come after two people have died and about 15 remain missing after the weekend’s flash flood at the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Video footage taken by hikers show muddy water rushing by a trail and under footbridges, and logs and other debris floating down swollen rivers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Grand Canyon flash flood: Shocking video shows ‘entire bunkhouse’ floating downriver with debris | Watch

The National Park Service stated that the floods hit the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area on Saturday, August 29, adding that it was working with Arizona authorities to evacuate people and account for missing individuals.

The flash flood began about 2:30 pm on Saturday. It was caused by rainfall on the Kaibab Plateau.