Alex James Barnett: Nancy Guthrie cops make arrest after Arizona murder suspect compared to ‘porch guy’
Alex James Barnett was arrested for the murder of Tucson Police Cadet Carlos Ramirez. Social media linked him to the 'porch guy' in Nancy Guthrie case.
A murder suspect from Arizona has been apprehended by the Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) just a few days following online speculation that he might be the notorious ‘porch guy’ captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.
As reported earlier, the PCSD issued an arrest warrant on Friday (August 21) for Alex James Barnett, a 33-year-old person sought in relation to the murder of Tucson Police Cadet Carlos Ramirez. After the police released a public assistance notice featuring Barnett's photo, social media users began to draw comparisons between the suspect and the porch guy.
Barnett was arrested following a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex located on the east side of Tucson. As reported by the Arizona Daily Star, Barnett surrendered without incident after the Pima Regional SWAT team encircled the building on the evening of Monday, August 24.
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Tucson Police Cadet Carlos Ramirez murder
In the early hours of August 19, Ramirez, a former corrections officer from Pima County, was shot and killed in what seems to be a home invasion. On Saturday morning, August 22, authorities arrested Santiago Jorge Rogers in connection with the murder, while a third person suspected of being involved was found but not arrested.
Is there any link between Alex James Barnett and porch guy?
The PCSD has not disclosed any link between the suspects and the investigation involving Nancy Guthrie. However, this has not deterred speculation. Several users on social media have continued to draw comparisons between the physical features of Barnett and the porch guy.
Nancy, who is 84 years old and the mother of Today's Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1, with police suspecting she was abducted from her residence in Tucson. Subsequently, investigators released footage from a doorbell camera that captured a masked individual approaching Nancy's home and interfering with the security camera. The FBI characterized the suspect as being between 5'9" and 5'10" tall, possessing an average physique.
Barnett has a criminal history that includes charges of domestic violence, burglary, theft, and child abuse, reported the Arizona Daily Star.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More