Grand Canyon flash flood: Shocking video shows ‘entire bunkhouse’ floating downriver with debris | Watch

Matt Van Swol shared the video on X, writing, “Absolutely HORRIFYING footage from the Grand Canyon shows what appears to be an entire bunkhouse floating downriver with debris after flash flooding ripped through Bright Angel Canyon. Over 60 people have been evacuated, 15 are still missing. PLEASE PRAY!!!!!”

A shocking video appears to show a bunkhouse floating downriver with debris after flash flooding ripped through Bright Angel Canyon. This comes as several people have been evacuated and many remain missing amid the Grand Canyon flash flood.

How is the Grand Canyon National Park managing water resources after the flooding?

How is the Grand Canyon National Park managing water resources after the flooding?

What are the current measures being taken for evacuations and safety at the Grand Canyon?

What are the current measures being taken for evacuations and safety at the Grand Canyon?

What caused the recent flash flood at the Grand Canyon?

What caused the recent flash flood at the Grand Canyon?

One person has died and at least 14 others "may be missing or unaccounted" for at the Grand Canyon in Arizona after flash flooding over the weekend, according to officials, ABC News reported. Video footage taken by hikers show muddy water rushing by a trail and under footbridges, and logs and other debris floating down swollen rivers.

Also Read | Grand Canyon flash flood: 10 key points on evacuations, missing people and more

The National Park Service stated that the floods hit the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area on Saturday, August 29, adding that it was working with Arizona authorities to evacuate people and account for missing individuals.

The flash flood began about 2:30 pm on Saturday. It was caused by rainfall on the Kaibab Plateau.

As of Sunday morning, 62 people have been evacuated. Some others were scheduled to be evacuated.

Also Read | Grand Canyon flash flood update: Phantom Ranch evacuated, 15 people unaccounted for after Bright Angel Creek flooding

There could be more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall through Monday, possibly leading to "additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions," the park service warned.

The park service said on social media that the flooding damaged a key water pipeline into Grand Canyon National Park. It announced water restrictions in its most visited area and also a ban on wood and charcoal fires.

While the park will remain open for day use, some overnight accommodations will be closing.