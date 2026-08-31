Grand Canyon flash flood: Shocking video shows ‘entire bunkhouse’ floating downriver with debris | Watch
A shocking video appears to show a bunkhouse floating downriver with debris after flash flooding ripped through Bright Angel Canyon.
A shocking video appears to show a bunkhouse floating downriver with debris after flash flooding ripped through Bright Angel Canyon. This comes as several people have been evacuated and many remain missing amid the Grand Canyon flash flood.
Matt Van Swol shared the video on X, writing, “Absolutely HORRIFYING footage from the Grand Canyon shows what appears to be an entire bunkhouse floating downriver with debris after flash flooding ripped through Bright Angel Canyon. Over 60 people have been evacuated, 15 are still missing. PLEASE PRAY!!!!!”
Watch the video here: https://x.com/mattvanswol/status/2094231461100486762?s=20
Grand Canyon flash flood update
Deep Dive
One person has died and at least 14 others "may be missing or unaccounted" for at the Grand Canyon in Arizona after flash flooding over the weekend, according to officials, ABC News reported. Video footage taken by hikers show muddy water rushing by a trail and under footbridges, and logs and other debris floating down swollen rivers.
Also Read | Grand Canyon flash flood: 10 key points on evacuations, missing people and more
The National Park Service stated that the floods hit the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area on Saturday, August 29, adding that it was working with Arizona authorities to evacuate people and account for missing individuals.
The flash flood began about 2:30 pm on Saturday. It was caused by rainfall on the Kaibab Plateau.
As of Sunday morning, 62 people have been evacuated. Some others were scheduled to be evacuated.
Also Read | Grand Canyon flash flood update: Phantom Ranch evacuated, 15 people unaccounted for after Bright Angel Creek flooding
There could be more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall through Monday, possibly leading to "additional flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changing trail and river conditions," the park service warned.
The park service said on social media that the flooding damaged a key water pipeline into Grand Canyon National Park. It announced water restrictions in its most visited area and also a ban on wood and charcoal fires.
While the park will remain open for day use, some overnight accommodations will be closing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More