Grand Canyon flash flood: 10 key points on evacuations, missing people and more

About 15 people may be missing at the Grand Canyon after the flood, according to park officials, as per CNN. The park service said an earlier figure of 20 missing or unaccounted for was only a working estimate.

The flooding began around 2:30pm local time Saturday after a series of storms swept over Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

"Nearly all footbridges spanning Bright Angel Creek were destroyed, eliminating hiker access across the creek," the federal agency said.

At least 62 people have been evacuated as of Sunday afternoon, the Grand Canyon National Park said in a statement. More than 60 people were evacuated from Phantom Ranch alone, as per reports. No injuries have been reported.

The flooding also knocked out the sole water pipeline that serves tourists and residents at the park, officials said, as per AP. Starting Monday, tourists will not be able to stay overnight at lodges and hotels within Grand Canyon National Park, and residents who live there year-round are being asked to conserve water. “These measures are crucial for ensuring the safety and sustainability of water resources,” the park said in a statement.

The powerful floodwaters widened the creek bed, forming what appeared to be a new river rapid.

The Colorado River was closed to river traffic on Sunday due to metal structures and debris flowing down the river. Rafting trips on the Colorado River have also been halted for now.

Popular tourist spots, including Bright Angel Campground, Phantom Ranch, and parts of the North Kaibab Trail, remained closed on Sunday while park officials surveyed the damage, as per AP.

Evacuee David Gregory, who was hiking with a small group when the flooding hit, was taken out by helicopter and later set up with a hotel room for the night. “We realized the creek near camp was black with debris and flowing rapidly,” he told CNN.