Famu's new president-elect, Marva Johnson, makes a whopping salary demand; she'll earn…

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 17, 2025 12:03 AM IST

The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Board of Trustees on Friday recommended lawyer and corporate lobbyist Marva Johnson as the institution's next president. Her hiring is expected to pass the State University System's Board of Governors' vote. Johnson beat University of Maryland Eastern Shore Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rondall Allen to win the race. 

Marva Johnson is the new FAMU president-elect(Lastinger Center for Learning )
As soon as the decision was announced, social media users scanned through Johnson's FAMU application only to discover her massive salary demand. According to the document uploaded on famu.edu, she was expecting a $750,000 base salary, plus additional performance-based compensation and commensurate benefits while filing out the application. 

Marva Johnson, however, did not mention her current salary. According to reports, the search committee had discussed a salary proposal ranging from $600,000 to $750,000. It was ultimately approved. This came after a high-end salary recommendation ranging from nearly $900,000 to over a million dollars was initially suggested. 

Marva Johnson is a controversial figure, with several FAMU alumni protesting her selection. The vote was overshadowed by an outcry against her ties to Gov. Ron DeSantis, and the GOP. 

Who is Marva Johnson?

Marva Johnson was selected as Florida A&M University’s (FAMU) 13th president-elect by an 8-4 vote of the FAMU Board of Trustees, pending confirmation by the Florida Board of Governors.

 A Winter Garden, Florida, native and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. member, Johnson is the Group Vice President of State Government Affairs at Charter Communications. 

Her career includes telecommunications leadership and public education policy roles, notably as a political appointee under Governors Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis. 

Despite her selection after a 10-month search, Johnson’s candidacy sparked controversy due to her lack of higher education experience and perceived ties to GOP figures, prompting protests from FAMU students and alumni. 

