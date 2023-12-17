Florida sex scandal dents credibility of right-wing group Moms for Liberty

The Covid-19 pandemic sparked the rise of ‘Moms for Liberty’, a right-wing group that opposed school closures and mask mandates, and also advocated for policies that critics labeled as anti-L.G.B.T.Q.

Sarasota County School Board chair Karen Rose introduces a non-binding resolution asking for the resignation of school board member Bridget Ziegler, who is also co-founder of conservative parents group Moms for Liberty, during a school board meeting in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. December 12, 2023. REUTERS/Steve Nesius(REUTERS)

But the group faced a major scandal when one of its co-founders, Bridget Ziegler, admitted to the police that she and her husband, who is accused of sexual assault, had a threesome with another woman. This revelation triggered a backlash from the public, who demanded that she step down from her position on the Sarasota County School Board.

“Most of our community could not care less what you do in the privacy of your own home, but your hypocrisy takes center stage,” said Sally Sells, a local parent and one of the many speakers who denounced Ms. Ziegler and Moms for Liberty at a heated school board meeting this week.

Ms. Ziegler, whose husband has denied any wrongdoing, remained silent and refused to resign.

Decline of Moms for Liberty

The uproar over the Zieglers’ scandal highlighted the prominent role that Moms for Liberty played in the most divisive issues of the pandemic era, especially in the field of education. The group quickly gained clout and influence, becoming a sought-after endorsement and a required stop for Republican politicians. The group turned education issues from a low-profile topic to a core part of the G.O.P. agenda.

However, the group’s power seems to be waning as it struggles to recover from the scandal. The group suffered a series of defeats in key school board races in 2023, raising doubts about the future of education issues as a driving force in Republican politics.

Donald Trump, the clear front-runner for the party’s nomination, barely mentions “parental rights” the slogan of the group’s cause in his campaign speeches. Issues such as school curriculums, transgender students’ rights, and teaching about race received less attention in the three Republican primary debates than abortion rights, foreign policy, and the economy. And the most prominent supporter of conservative views on education Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has failed to rally conservatives behind his floundering presidential bid.

John Fredericks, a Trump ally in Virginia, said the issues that Moms for Liberty focused on - policies banning books they considered pornographic, limiting the teaching of L.G.B.T.Q. issues and controlling how race is taught in schools had lost relevance for many voters.

“You closed schools, and people were upset about that. Schools are open now,” he said.

“The Moms for Liberty really have to aim their fire on math and science and reading, versus focusing on critical race theory and drag queen story hours.”

