Florida bracing for a wet weather spell over the July 4 weekend as tropical storm looms

Florida weather might dampen the July 4 weekend plans. Tropical or subtropical development is possible this weekend or early next week on either side of Florida and up the Carolina coast. The National Hurricane Center has predicted a tropical storm impacting weather in Florida.(REUTERS)

According to the National Hurricane Centre, rainy weather is expected to hit Florida and the coastal Carolinas through the holiday weekend.

A ‘cold’ front will reach the southeastern United States in the coming days, stalling over the Gulf of Mexico. According to the forecast, the stalled front might create low-pressure areas, potentially turning into a tropical or subtropical depression or storm.

The cold front could bring drier air northward of the Florida Panhandle. But for those south of it, the forecast is for a wet spell through the July 4 weekend and beyond.

The first step in any development chance is for low pressure to spin up near the stalled front over water and become better defined this weekend into early next week. According to the National Hurricane Centre, atmospheric conditions are only marginally conducive, so only slow development of a subtropical or tropical depression is possible from off the Southeast Coast to the eastern Gulf. Expectations are that any tropical storm, if formed, will not be strong.

Florida weather forecast for the July 4 weekend

Forecasts for the July 4 weekend weather in Florida show showers and storms continuing to blanket the region both ahead of the stalling front and with its arrival over the next several days. These thunderstorms will come in several rounds or bands and could be more persistent than the typical afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Multi-inch rainfall totals are possible in spots through the weekend, especially in central and southern Florida.

The beach forecast this holiday weekend will be touch and go, so be sure to have a plan B and a way to shelter from lightning. Rip currents will also be possible through the holiday weekend.

If a low-pressure system develops, some onshore winds and rainfall could also redevelop along the Southeast Coast late this weekend.