Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Foothills Mall shooting: Fort Collins police investigate ‘active shooter’ reports

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 06, 2025 06:07 AM IST

Fort Collins police department officers responded to ‘shooting’ reports at the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins on Saturday.

Fort Collins police department officers responded to ‘shooting’ reports at the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins on Saturday. At 5:36 PM local time, a heavy police presence was confirmed at the Colorado shopping center, police confirmed.

Police responded to shooting reports at Foothills Mall, Fort Collins on Saturday(X)
Police responded to shooting reports at Foothills Mall, Fort Collins on Saturday(X)

“Please avoid the area while police assess the incident. We’ll provide updates here as they become available,” Fort Collins Police said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: Police find 2023 Nashville school shooter sought notoriety, hid mental health from medical providers

The department further added that they are ‘actively investigating a shooting at the Foothills Mall’. Operations at the mall were suspended.

“Mall operations remain suspended. The mall is closed to patrons and staff. Officers are in the process of safely releasing anyone who was sheltered inside. There is a staging area for News media at the corner of Monroe Dr and John F Kennedy Pkwy,” Fort Collins police said in an update at 6:30 PM.

Read More: A man is in custody after the fatal shooting of a beloved Kansas priest

Meanwhile, one person said they were in the mall. “In theater on lockdown. They paused all the movies,” the user tweeted. “I'm at the theater. It's on lock down. No one can come in until it's lifted and movies are paused,” another person added.

Foothills Mall, officially known as The Shops at Foothills, is a shopping center in Fort Collins, located at 215 E. Foothills Parkway, just off US-287 (College Avenue) in the Midtown area.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Foothills Mall shooting: Fort Collins police investigate ‘active shooter’ reports
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On