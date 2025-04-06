Foothills Mall shooting: Fort Collins police investigate ‘active shooter’ reports

Fort Collins police department officers responded to ‘shooting’ reports at the Foothills Mall in Fort Collins on Saturday. At 5:36 PM local time, a heavy police presence was confirmed at the Colorado shopping center, police confirmed. Police responded to shooting reports at Foothills Mall, Fort Collins on Saturday(X)

“Please avoid the area while police assess the incident. We’ll provide updates here as they become available,” Fort Collins Police said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The department further added that they are ‘actively investigating a shooting at the Foothills Mall’. Operations at the mall were suspended.

“Mall operations remain suspended. The mall is closed to patrons and staff. Officers are in the process of safely releasing anyone who was sheltered inside. There is a staging area for News media at the corner of Monroe Dr and John F Kennedy Pkwy,” Fort Collins police said in an update at 6:30 PM.

Meanwhile, one person said they were in the mall. “In theater on lockdown. They paused all the movies,” the user tweeted. “I'm at the theater. It's on lock down. No one can come in until it's lifted and movies are paused,” another person added.

Foothills Mall, officially known as The Shops at Foothills, is a shopping center in Fort Collins, located at 215 E. Foothills Parkway, just off US-287 (College Avenue) in the Midtown area.