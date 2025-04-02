Who's world's richest woman and what's her net worth? Forbes 2025 World’s Billionaires List is out

Forbes' 2025 World Billionaires List is out, showing how business leaders and entrepreneurs across the globe have considerably increased their net worth through innovation and acumen. Forbes 2025 World’s Billionaires List: Alice Walton has reclaimed her title as the world's richest woman.(alicelwaltonfoundation)

According to Forbes' 2025 World Billionaires List, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the world's richest man net worth, has increased by 75% to an estimated $342 billion as a result of a 12-month increase in Tesla shares despite the recent decline in its share price, as well as significant new values of SpaceX and his artificial intelligence startup xAI.

Musk has surpassed Bernard Arnault of LVMH, who clinched the fifth place, his lowest position since 2017.

With an estimated net worth of $216 billion, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta climbed to number two spot for the first time, overtaking Jeff Bezos of Amazon in third place and Larry Ellison of Oracle in fourth.

Women make for 406 of the 3,028 billionaires in the globe, or 13.4% of the total. The world's richest woman, Walmart heiress Alice Walton, has surpassed the French L'Oréal heiress Françoise Bettencourt Meyers to take the highest position among women, a 13.3% rise from 369 in 2024.

The nation that dominates the list is the US, with 902 billionaires, followed by China and Hong Kong with 516 and with 205.

Forbes calls its 39th list of the world's billionaires “the definitive ranking of the world's richest people”.

Forbes 2025 World’s Billionaires List: Top ten spots

The ranking is dominated by tech leaders, with men occupying all ten top slots.

Mark Zuckerberg: The 40-year-old founder and CEO of Meta, who has $216 billion in fortune from the parent company of Facebook, ranks second on this list.

Jeff Bezos: Amazon CEO is ranked third on Forbes' 2025 rich list with a net worth of $215 billion.

Larry Ellison: The 80-year-old founder of Oracle has a $192 billion net worth.

Bernard Arnault & family: The LVMH patriarch, Bernard Arnault and his family (76), are the only non-American (French) in the top five with $178 billion.

Warren Buffett: The owner of Berkshire Hathaway, who is the oldest (94) in the top 10, with $154 billion in wealth.

Larry Page: The Google co-founder entered the list with a $144 billion wealth reported in 2025.

Sergey Brin: Another Google co-founder, with $138 billion, came in at number 10.

Amancio Ortega: The Zara owner with $124 billion in 2025 grabbed the position in Forbes' list.

Steve Ballmer: Co-founder of Microsoft, finished in the top 10 with $118 billion in wealth.

Forbes 2025 World’s Billionaires List: Who's the world's richest woman

With $101 billion, Alice Walton is the richest woman on Forbes' 2025 World's Billionaires List. She has grabbed the 15th spot. Her brothers, Rob Walton and his family, and Jim Walton and his family, notably placed 11th and 12th, respectively.

L'Oreal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers & family cliched the 20 spot with $81.6 billion, followed by Julia Koch & family with $74.2 billion from Koch Industries.