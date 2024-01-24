Ford recalls over 1 million cars in US due to safety concerns. Is your car safe?

Ford is recalling a whopping 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. due to a safety concern. The issue revolves around a trim piece that can detach and pose a hazard to fellow drivers on the road. The 2016 Ford Explorer is presented during the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2014, in Los Angeles. Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because a trim piece can fly off and create a hazard for other drivers.(AP)

Model years in question:

The recall spans Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years. If you own one, it's crucial to pay attention to the details provided to ensure your safety on the road.

Flying trim risk:

According to documents from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the clips holding the trim near the windshield can become loose. If this occurs, the trim piece might detach, potentially leading to an increased risk of a crash.

Investigation timeline:

The recall follows an investigation initiated by U.S. regulators in January, triggered by 164 consumer complaints. Canadian authorities also expressed concerns, prompting a closer look into the matter.

Initial Ford response:

Initially, Ford hesitated on a recall, citing the low mass of the problematic part. However, a change of heart occurred when regulators deemed it a safety hazard, underlining the significance of addressing the issue promptly.

Percentage of affected vehicles:

Ford anticipates that only 5% of the recalled Explorers will experience the problem. Nevertheless, the company urges owners to reach out to dealers for an inspection once the necessary parts are available.

Consumer complaints:

Ford acknowledges 568 consumer complaints and over 14,000 warranty reports related to missing or detached parts. Fortunately, no crashes or injuries have been reported due to this issue.

To rectify the problem, dealers will inspect the trim pieces, ensuring the clips are securely engaged. Additionally, they will apply adhesive to hold them firmly in place, minimising the risk of detachment.

Notification schedule:

Owners will start receiving notifications about the recall on March 13. It's essential to act promptly upon receiving the notice to address the potential safety concern.