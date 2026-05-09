Fountain Square shooting reports: What's happening at Vine Street, Cincinnati? Scary videos emerge

There were reports of a shooting at Fountain Square at 520 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday. As per reports, one person was shot dead and another was in custody.

Reports of a shooting at Fountain Square, Cincinnati did the rounds on social media. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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An individual shared a video showing massive police presence in the area. “First night in Cincinnati and we got ourselves some shooting action fountain square,” they wrote.

Sheree Paolello of WLWT confirmed the news of the shooting. “There has just been a deadly shooting on Fountain Square. The interim Chief for CPD just gave us an update,” she said, adding that “One dead. One person in custody.”

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{{^usCountry}} On X too, several people spoke about the reported shooting. One person slammed the law and order condition in Cincinnati and said “8:30pm shooting on Fountain Square. Thank you for keeping Cincinnati safe!!.” They tagged Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati. Another wrote “Imagine that, a shooting at Fountain Square.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On X too, several people spoke about the reported shooting. One person slammed the law and order condition in Cincinnati and said “8:30pm shooting on Fountain Square. Thank you for keeping Cincinnati safe!!.” They tagged Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati. Another wrote “Imagine that, a shooting at Fountain Square.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Cincinnati Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. Currently, there's no news of injuries or details about the shooter that have been made available. Fountain Square shooting reports: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cincinnati Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. Currently, there's no news of injuries or details about the shooter that have been made available. Fountain Square shooting reports: Reactions pour in {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Several people reacted to the reports of the shooting at Fountain Square. One person wrote on Facebook “Man this crazy can’t even go nowhere just came out of city bird on the square sad check on ya peoples Fountain Square.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people reacted to the reports of the shooting at Fountain Square. One person wrote on Facebook “Man this crazy can’t even go nowhere just came out of city bird on the square sad check on ya peoples Fountain Square.” {{/usCountry}}

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Others commented on this post with many expressing concern. One person could scarcely believe what had went down and claimed to have seen the individual who put up the post about the shooting just some time back. “What happened! I just seen you line dancing about 20 mins ago," they wrote. Another asked “Wats goin on down there.”

The person who posted the report said ‘somebody got hit’ and in another instance said ‘somebody got shot in.’ When another person asked “What happened,” the person who shared the post said “somebody got shot inside of city bird.”

Other pages on X noted “Deadly Shooting at Fountain Square Cincinnati, Ohio Friday Night.” Another said “Fountain Square Cincinnati Shooting: One Died, One Arrested; Chaos Reported.”

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(This is a developing story)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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