Fountain Square shooting reports: What's happening at Vine Street, Cincinnati? Scary videos emerge

An individual shared a video showing massive police presence in the area. “First night in Cincinnati and we got ourselves some shooting action fountain square,” they wrote.

There were reports of a shooting at Fountain Square at 520 Vine Street, Cincinnati, Ohio on Friday. As per reports, one person was shot dead and another was in custody.

Sheree Paolello of WLWT confirmed the news of the shooting. “There has just been a deadly shooting on Fountain Square. The interim Chief for CPD just gave us an update,” she said, adding that “One dead. One person in custody.”

On X too, several people spoke about the reported shooting. One person slammed the law and order condition in Cincinnati and said “8:30pm shooting on Fountain Square. Thank you for keeping Cincinnati safe!!.” They tagged Aftab Pureval, the mayor of Cincinnati. Another wrote “Imagine that, a shooting at Fountain Square.”

The Cincinnati Police Department is yet to officially comment on the matter. Currently, there's no news of injuries or details about the shooter that have been made available.

Fountain Square shooting reports: Reactions pour in Several people reacted to the reports of the shooting at Fountain Square. One person wrote on Facebook “Man this crazy can’t even go nowhere just came out of city bird on the square sad check on ya peoples Fountain Square.”

Others commented on this post with many expressing concern. One person could scarcely believe what had went down and claimed to have seen the individual who put up the post about the shooting just some time back. “What happened! I just seen you line dancing about 20 mins ago," they wrote. Another asked “Wats goin on down there.”

The person who posted the report said ‘somebody got hit’ and in another instance said ‘somebody got shot in.’ When another person asked “What happened,” the person who shared the post said “somebody got shot inside of city bird.”

Other pages on X noted “Deadly Shooting at Fountain Square Cincinnati, Ohio Friday Night.” Another said “Fountain Square Cincinnati Shooting: One Died, One Arrested; Chaos Reported.”

(This is a developing story)