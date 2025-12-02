Foxridge apartments fire: Dramatic videos show massive blaze in Blacksburg, Virginia

A massive fire erupted Monday night at the Foxridge Apartments in Blacksburg, Virginia. Videos from the scene show towering flames and thick smoke rising from the complex. Fire crews are on site, working to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire and whether there are any injuries remain unknown. Fire at the Foxridge Apartments in Blacksburg, Virginia.(UnSplash)

Meteorologist Edward Shaw shared details of the blaze on Facebook, writing, "This is harrowing to see…. A good friend of mine sent me this video of a Foxridge apartment in Blacksburg with flames shooting through the roof. For those who don’t know, this is one of, if not the biggest student living complexes for Virginia Tech. Hope everyone is safe and taken care of with this scary experience."

Several local residents also expressed shock and concern on social media.

One person wrote, “This night got eerie. Was just seeing pictures of the fire at the Raleigh convention center and then right up the street in Blacksburg from where I'm at in Foxridge, an apartment building catches on fire. Hopefully no one is hurt, there or here, both look bad. Firetrucks got hit quick so it wasn't much could help on but pray please.”

Another added, "Awful fire tonight at an apartment complex in the Hethwood neighborhood of Blacksburg, VA. This will affect quite a large number of families and students. Say a prayer for all those involved."

About Foxridge Apartments

Foxridge Apartments is an off-campus housing community for Virginia Tech students, offering modern amenities and flexible leasing options. Located at 750 Hethwood Blvd, Blacksburg, VA, the pet-friendly complex sits just 2 miles from the university's main campus.