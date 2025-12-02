Raleigh Convention Center fire: Dramatic videos show massive fire tearing through NC landmark

A massive fire has erupted at the Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina. Videos from the scene show towering flames and thick smoke as crews rush in to battle the blaze. A massive fire has erupted at the Raleigh Convention Center in North Carolina.(UnSplash)

The center, located at 500 S. Salisbury St., is being treated as a third-alarm fire, according to local scanners.

Witnesses on social media reported that much of downtown has been shut down to give firefighters access. Authorities are urging people to avoid the area if possible.

The cause is currently unknown, and it is unclear if anyone has been injured.

Also Read: ‘Money at expense of people’s lives': Unsafe nets found in Hong Kong fire probe as official blames contractors

Also Read: Holyoke fire: Crews battling large building fire on 131 Clemente Street; videos surface

Local residents express heartbreak over fire

Several Raleigh residents took to social media to share their shock and concern.

One person wrote, "The Raleigh Convention Center is on fire. Awful to see... I have many good memories associated with this place. Hope everyone is safe."

Another added, "I’m in west Raleigh near NCSU and there’s a burning plastic smell in the air."

A third person expressed, "The Raleigh Convention Center where North Carolina Association of Free Will Baptists hosted the 2023 National Association of Free Will Baptists, Inc. is on fire. Let's pray for the Raleigh Fire Department and those who are assisting in containing this fire."

Another person wrote, “The Raleigh Convention Center is burning, sad to see, hope no one gets hurt/everyone is OK!”

About Raleigh Convention Center

The Raleigh Convention Center, a cornerstone of culture, commerce, and innovation, is a modern 500,000-square-foot facility. It features a striking granite lobby with dramatic windows and sweeping downtown views, an elegant 32,000-square-foot ballroom, and a spacious exhibit hall. The center has earned the prestigious IAVM Venue Excellence Award, recognizing its "commitment to outstanding service, innovation, and operational excellence."