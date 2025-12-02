Holyoke fire: Crews battling large building fire on 131 Clemente Street; videos surface

Crews are battling a large building fire on 131 Clemente Street in Holyoke, Massachusetts. A fire was reported in Holyoke. (Unsplash)

Holyoke Emergency Management Department wrote on Facebook, "Holyoke Fire Department is currently on the scene of a working fire in the area of 131 Clemente Street. Please avoid the area seek alternative routes."

Cataldo Ambulance Service - Western & Central Mass Division added, "Our Holyoke Crews are currently on stand-by for the structure fire on Clemente Street in Holyoke. Please avoid the area, and refer to Holyoke Fire Department for any further updates as they become available. Our thoughts to those impacted by this event."

Witness accounts

Videos from the scene show heavy flames and thick smoke pouring from the structure.

Witnesses and local residents say the fire is burning in a building located across from Kate’s Kitchen and Racing Mart.

One person wrote on Facebook, "Must be big could see the smoke from spfld."

Another reported, "Yes, I seen it. It's on Roberto Clemente St. across the street from Casa Maria."

A third person added, "We saw the smoke in South Hadley."

Another person wrote, "Big fire on Clamente st and Hamilton check your peoples. Top floor back porch completely on fire! Took a while 20mins for it to expand! May God be w who ever lives there."

Firefighters are working to contain the blaze, but details regarding possible injuries or the cause of the fire have not yet been released. Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area.