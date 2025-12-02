What caused the Raleigh Convention Center fire? Authorities provide update as residents express shock; 'Awful to see...'

Crews battled a massive fire at the Raleigh Convention Center in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, Monday night. The blaze was reported around 9:30 p.m. at the convention center, located at 500 S. Salisbury Street. Massive fire at Raleigh Convention Center, NC.(UnSplash)

Update on damage and containment

Raleigh Fire Division Chief Preston Gaster told CBS 17 that most of the flames were contained by 10:15 p.m. The fire was primarily on the roof, with no reported interior damage. Early investigations suggest the blaze may have involved natural gas.

Videos from the scene

Videos from downtown showed large flames shooting from the roof, with thick smoke and a red glow visible across the city.

According to NewsNation, firefighters were seen gathered near a manhole, seemingly attempting to access a natural gas cutoff as smoke continued to billow from the building.

Residents react

Local residents took to social media to express shock and concern.

One person wrote, "The Raleigh Convention Center is on fire. Awful to see... I have many good memories associated with this place. Hope everyone is safe."

Another added, "I’m in west Raleigh near NCSU and there’s a burning plastic smell in the air."

A third person expressed, "The Raleigh Convention Center where North Carolina Association of Free Will Baptists hosted the 2023 National Association of Free Will Baptists, Inc. is on fire. Let's pray for the Raleigh Fire Department and those who are assisting in containing this fire."

Another person wrote, “The Raleigh Convention Center is burning, sad to see, hope no one gets hurt/everyone is OK!”

Cause and injuries

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and it is unclear if anyone has been injured.