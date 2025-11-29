Frank Ragnow's return timeline hits massive snag; Lions give update after physical

Frank Ragnow won't be returning from retirement, at least for this season. The four-time Pro Bowl center, who announced his intention to join the Detroit Lions earlier this week, failed to pass the mandatory physical exam, the team announced on Saturday. Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow looks to block during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills (AP)

“Frank Ragnow reported to our facility yesterday and went through the normal process of meetings. Unfortunately, during the routine meeting with our medical team, Frank failed his physical,” the Lions said.

The team further gave an update on his injury. Ragnow is facing a Grade 3 hamstring strain recovery ‘that will keep him from participating for the remainder of the regular season’.

"For that reason, Frank will not be rejoining the Lions."

“Frank has always been a team-first guy and is a true warrior. He will forever be a Lion,” the franchise concluded.

Back in June, Ragnow announced his retirement after seven NFL seasons. He had battled multiple injuries during his time on the field. The Lions, however, still hold his contractual rights for two seasons.

Coach Campbell seemed excited about the star center's return.

“He wants to play, he wants to be a part of it, he misses the game, he misses his teammates. And so, we're really fired up. He's a good football player, he brings a good football player, a lot of production back to that O-line and the game itself. But he's also a great teammate. He was one of our captains, so he brings a lot to our team,” Campbell said after this week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

When can Frank Ragnow return?

A Grade 3 hamstring strain is a complete or near-complete tear of the muscle-tendon unit and carries the longest recovery timeline of all hamstring injuries. In the acute phase (0–2 weeks), patients experience severe pain, extensive swelling and bruising, and often cannot bear weight without crutches.

Tissue healing and early rehabilitation typically span 2–12 weeks, with progressive strengthening and the cautious re-introduction of running around weeks 8–10 if pain-free.

Full return to competitive sport, however, generally takes 3–6 months for most athletes and 4–9 months for elite professionals. Re-injury risk remains highest in the first year post-recovery.