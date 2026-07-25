From ‘Cockroaches Won’ to ‘Win to Protesters’: Here's how US media covering Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday announced his resignation, succumbing to increasing pressure as tens of thousands of students and supporters flooded the streets, calling for his ousting and significant reforms to country's examination system.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation comes after escalating protests by students and activists over the examination system, marking a significant victory for the youth-led Cockroach Janata Party during a nationwide uprising. (File photo)

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“Considering the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and ‌across the country, so that anti-national forces do not take advantage of this situation … I have sent my resignation letter to the prime minister,” Pradhan stated in a statement on X.

“I deeply respect the aspirations, feelings, and legitimate expectations ‌of the country’s youth.”

The demonstration in New Delhi was organised by a recently established youth political organization known as the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) under its founder Abhijeet Dipke. The protest escalated into a nationwide uprising of youthful dissent this week.

Pradhan's declaration arrived mere hours before CJP leaders were scheduled to convene with BJP ministers to reaffirm their demands for his resignation, as the number of protesters continued to grow in the capital, Delhi.

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{{^usCountry}} “Cockroaches won. Democracy won!” the CJP stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Cockroaches won. Democracy won!” the CJP stated. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan resigns LIVE: Internet restored at Jantar Mantar after CJP ends protest, govt accepts demands

US media covers CJP protest and Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation

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US media outlets, including CNN and the Washington Post, reported on the protests in India and the resignation of Pradhan. As the trend of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation gains traction online, here are some attention-grabbing headlines from US media.

“India's education minister resigns in major victory for youth-led 'Cockroach' movement,” The Washington Post states.

"India's education minister steps down after weeks of protests led by "Cockroach" party," CBS News says.

“India’s education minister resigns amid Cockroach youth movement protests,” The Guardian states.

“India’s education minister resigns after days of ‘Cockroach’ youth protests over exam paper leaks," CNN reports.

“India’s Education Minister Steps Down, Handing Win to Protesters,” The New York Times states.

“‘Cockroaches won’: India’s education minister resigns amid massive youth protests,” NBC News says.

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns: Here's what's happening in New Delhi

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In New Delhi, throngs of students and activists took to the streets in celebration after the announcement, with many proudly waving Indian flags.

The controversy has been escalating since May, when online leaks compromised the NEET undergraduate examination, a highly competitive entry point to medical schools in India.

The CJP, which derives its name from a comment made by India’s Chief Justice Surya Kant likening unemployed youth to "cockroaches," has emerged as the most significant challenge to Modi during his 12 years in office.

In addition to the minister's resignation, the protesters called for compensation for the families of students who took their own lives following the leaks of the exam papers, as well as accountability regarding the police's suppression of their demonstrations.

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“The families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation” of one crore rupees ($100,000), CJP posted Saturday. “And second, these police goons who acted on the 20th. Action must be taken against the police officers for that.”

“Remember, do not mess with cockroaches,” it added.

Sonam Wangchuk hails ‘victory of peace’

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike for 26 days, reacted to Pradhan's resignation, calling it a “a victory of peace, patience & perseverance.”

“Congratulations CJP, Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation,” he wrote on X.