London, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reached Berlin on Tuesday where he will hold talks with German officials on a wide range of issues, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, green energy and other key global and regional developments. FS Misri reaches Berlin for India-Germany Foreign Office consultations

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri arrives in Berlin for India–Germany Foreign Office consultations," the Indian Embassy in Germany said in a post on X.

"The visit follows Chancellor H.E. Fredrich Merz's successful visit to India in January 2026 and reflects continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Germany," it added.

Misri will co-chair the India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations alongside Géza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office.

The discussions will cover diverse domains of bilateral co-operation, including trade and investments, defence and security, technology, green energy, development co-operation, education and people-to-people ties as well as global and regional matters of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said ahead of his visit.

His visit provides an opportunity to review the full spectrum of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, India's Ambassador to Germany Ajit Gupte said in a social media post.

"Advance discussions across key pillars of the bilateral agenda and exchange perspectives on regional and global developments" are scheduled to take place during the visit, he added.

Misri arrived in Germany from France, where he held discussions on a wide range of issues, including civil nuclear energy, defence, space and digital co-operation.

His visit to France and Germany comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after the US and Iran failed to secure a lasting peace deal to end hostilities following their marathon talks in Pakistan over the weekend.

US President Donald Trump has announced the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in a bid to cripple Iran's oil supplies to China and other countries amid a deepening global energy crisis.

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