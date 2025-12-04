Full moon this week: When is December’s supermoon ‘Cold Moon’? List of 2026 full moons
Skywatchers are in for a treat this week as the final full moon of 2025, known as the ‘Cold Moon’, rises this week
Skywatchers are in for a treat this week as the final full moon of 2025, known as the ‘Cold Moon’, rises on December 5. If weather or city skylines block your view, several livestreams will broadcast the event in real time.
Traditionally called the ‘Cold Moon’ for the sharp drop in temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere, December’s full moon is also referred to as the 'Moon Before Yule', marking the final lunar event before Christmas.
This month’s spectacle coincides with the moon passing within 90% of its perigee, making it shine up to 30% brighter and appear noticeably larger than the year’s smallest full moon.
This full moon arrives just as an 18.6-year ‘Major Lunar Standstill’ cycle winds down. During this rare phase, the moon’s orbital tilt peaks, causing the lunar disk to rise farther north on the horizon and climb higher into the autumn sky than usual.
Where to watch the Cold Moon online
Virtual Telescope Project
The Virtual Telescope Project will begin its broadcast on December 4 at 3 PM EST, offering live telescopic views from Manciano, Italy.
Griffith Observatory
Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory will follow with its own livestream on December 5 at 8:27 PM EST.
Full Moon Dates 2026
January 3, 2026
February 1, 2026
March 3, 2026
April 1, 2026
May 1, 2026
May 31, 2026
June 29, 2026
July 29, 2026
August 27, 2026
September 26, 2026
October 26, 2026
November 24, 2026
December 23, 2026
Full Moon Names 2026
Wolf Moon — January 3, 2026 (supermoon)
Snow Moon — February 1, 2026
Worm Moon — March 3, 2026
Pink Moon — April 1, 2026
Flower Moon — May 1, 2026
Strawberry Moon — June 29, 2026
Buck Moon — July 29, 2026
Sturgeon Moon — August 27, 2026
Corn Moon (Harvest Moon) — September 26, 2026
Hunter’s Moon — October 26, 2026
Beaver Moon — November 24, 2026 (supermoon)
Cold Moon — December 23, 2026 (supermoon)