Full moon this week: When is December’s supermoon ‘Cold Moon’? List of 2026 full moons

Skywatchers are in for a treat this week as the final full moon of 2025, known as the ‘Cold Moon’, rises on December 5. If weather or city skylines block your view, several livestreams will broadcast the event in real time. A full moon will rise this week(Unsplash)

Traditionally called the ‘Cold Moon’ for the sharp drop in temperatures across the Northern Hemisphere, December’s full moon is also referred to as the 'Moon Before Yule', marking the final lunar event before Christmas.

This month’s spectacle coincides with the moon passing within 90% of its perigee, making it shine up to 30% brighter and appear noticeably larger than the year’s smallest full moon.

This full moon arrives just as an 18.6-year ‘Major Lunar Standstill’ cycle winds down. During this rare phase, the moon’s orbital tilt peaks, causing the lunar disk to rise farther north on the horizon and climb higher into the autumn sky than usual.

Where to watch the Cold Moon online

Virtual Telescope Project

The Virtual Telescope Project will begin its broadcast on December 4 at 3 PM EST, offering live telescopic views from Manciano, Italy.

Griffith Observatory

Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory will follow with its own livestream on December 5 at 8:27 PM EST.

Full Moon Dates 2026

January 3, 2026

February 1, 2026

March 3, 2026

April 1, 2026

May 1, 2026

May 31, 2026

June 29, 2026

July 29, 2026

August 27, 2026

September 26, 2026

October 26, 2026

November 24, 2026

December 23, 2026

Full Moon Names 2026

Wolf Moon — January 3, 2026 (supermoon)

Snow Moon — February 1, 2026

Worm Moon — March 3, 2026

Pink Moon — April 1, 2026

Flower Moon — May 1, 2026

Strawberry Moon — June 29, 2026

Buck Moon — July 29, 2026

Sturgeon Moon — August 27, 2026

Corn Moon (Harvest Moon) — September 26, 2026

Hunter’s Moon — October 26, 2026

Beaver Moon — November 24, 2026 (supermoon)

Cold Moon — December 23, 2026 (supermoon)