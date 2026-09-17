Fuquay-Varina shooting update: Videos show police response at Zaxby's on Main St as 2 are shot

A least two people were shot at the Zaxby's store on North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. Photos and videos from the scene showed massive police presence in the area.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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CBS affiliate CBS 17 of North Carolina confirmed citing town officials that at least two people injured in the shooting. The incident happened around 6pm ET on the 1300 Block of North Main Street where the Zaxby's is located. The current condition of the injured are not known.

Photos and videos from the scene showed a massive police response in at the location. The Zaxby's was placed within a crime scene tape as police investigated the incident.

Some photos from the scene were shared by WRAL reporter Ally Kadlubar on Facebook.

This story is being updated.