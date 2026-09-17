Fuquay-Varina shooting update: Videos show police response at Zaxby's on Main St as 2 are shot

A least two people were shot at the Zaxby's store on North Main Street in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina, on Wednesday afternoon. Photos and videos from the scene showed massive police presence in the area.
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CBS affiliate CBS 17 of North Carolina confirmed citing town officials that at least two people injured in the shooting. The incident happened around 6pm ET on the 1300 Block of North Main Street where the Zaxby's is located. The current condition of the injured are not known.
Photos and videos from the scene showed a massive police response in at the location. The Zaxby's was placed within a crime scene tape as police investigated the incident.
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.