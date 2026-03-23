Fuyao glass factory fire: Videos of blaze surface from Moraine plant, fire crew responding; watch
A fire at Fuyao Glass America’s Ohio factory sparked a major response, with videos showing large flames as crews battled the blaze.
A fire broke out the factory of Fuyao Glass America in Moraine, Montgomery County, Ohio, on Sunday afternoon sparking a massive fire response. As of now, no injuries have been reported from the factory on Stroop Road in Moraine.
The videos of the fire incident surfaced on social media which showed large flames shooting out of the roofs even as fire crew tried to bring it under control. No cause of the fire has been deterimed, as of this writing.
Here's a video:
According to local news outlet Dayton Daily News, the fire broke out around 8:30pm on Sunday on the windshield marking the plant.
Here's another video which shows the entire factory engulfed in massive flames amid the fire.
News Nation is reporting that firefighters from the nearby Kettering and Washington Township are responding to the incident.
Also read: Phoenix fire: Recycling facility blaze near Estrella in control, no injuries reported; videos
Here's another video recorded by a driver passing through a road near the factory.
The Fuyao Glass America factory in Moraine is one of the largest automotive glass plants in the US, producing windshields and car windows for major automakers. It was built inside a former General Motors assembly plant that shut down in 2008.
It was notably featured in the Oscar-winning documentary American Factory.
The factory is located on 800 Fuyao Avenue in Moraine.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More