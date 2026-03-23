Fuyao glass factory fire: Videos of blaze surface from Moraine plant, fire crew responding; watch

A fire broke out the factory of Fuyao Glass America in Moraine, Montgomery County, Ohio, on Sunday afternoon sparking a massive fire response. As of now, no injuries have been reported from the factory on Stroop Road in Moraine. Representational. (Unsplash) The videos of the fire incident surfaced on social media which showed large flames shooting out of the roofs even as fire crew tried to bring it under control. No cause of the fire has been deterimed, as of this writing. Here's a video:

According to local news outlet Dayton Daily News, the fire broke out around 8:30pm on Sunday on the windshield marking the plant. Here's another video which shows the entire factory engulfed in massive flames amid the fire.

News Nation is reporting that firefighters from the nearby Kettering and Washington Township are responding to the incident. Also read: Phoenix fire: Recycling facility blaze near Estrella in control, no injuries reported; videos Here's another video recorded by a driver passing through a road near the factory.