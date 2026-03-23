Phoenix fire: Recycling facility blaze near Estrella in control, no injuries reported; videos
A recycling facility fire in Phoenix’s Estrella area sent black smoke across the city as fire crews responded; video of the blaze was shared online.
A fire broke out at a recycling facility in the Estrella area of Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday afternoon. Black smoke from the fire was visible through the city this afternoon as Phoenix Fire Department crew responded.
Phoenix Fire Department said that the fire has now been fully extinguished. “There are no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation,” the department added.
A video of the fire response underway was shared by Phoenix Fire Response on X. Here's the video:
Another video of the fire was shared by a driver from Estrella on The Citizen app. The video, recorded from inside a moving car on a nearby road, showed black smoke coming out of the recycling yard. Here's the video:
The Estrella area is a region in the southwestern part of Phoenix. It’s generally centered around the Estrella Village, one of Phoenix’s designated urban villages.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More