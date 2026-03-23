Phoenix fire: Recycling facility blaze near Estrella in control, no injuries reported; videos

A fire broke out at a recycling facility in the Estrella area of Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday afternoon. Black smoke from the fire was visible through the city this afternoon as Phoenix Fire Department crew responded. Representational. (Unsplash)

Phoenix Fire Department said that the fire has now been fully extinguished. “There are no reported injuries and the cause is under investigation,” the department added.

A video of the fire response underway was shared by Phoenix Fire Response on X. Here's the video: