Gabriela Saldana update: Judge delivers blunt verdict on FIU student's joke; GoFundMe raises funds for defense

A Florida judge has reprimanded Gabriela Saldena, a 23-year-old Florida International University (FIU) student arrested for a joke about Benjamin Netanyahu, as she appeared in court after her arrest last week.

Gabriela Saldana (L) and Benjamin Netanyahu (R).(Reuters and X)

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Charges against Saldena were filed after she joked on a WhatsApp group chat about planning an event at the university's Ocean Bank Convocation Center asking Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to drop bombs at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. Though she later apologized, calling it a "dumb joke," charges were filed against her, and she was arrested.

As she appeared in court on Monday (April 20) the judge ruled on her argument that it was a joke and pointed out that it may be perceived differently by "an objective person." After the ruling, the judge set a bond of $5,000 for her release.

What The Judge Said

Judge Mindy S Glazer, ruling on the case, noted that though Gabriella Saldana has the right to make a joke, the legal standards for how the message is perceived may be different.

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{{^usCountry}} “I can understand your position when you are saying this is a joke, but to an objective person, it’s not a joke, and it would be enough for probable cause,” Judge Glazer said. “I’m not saying it’s enough for beyond a reasonable doubt. I don’t know if the state is going to be able to prove it in trial, but for purposes of this hearing, I believe there is enough for probable cause.” GoFundMe Launched For Legal Defense {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I can understand your position when you are saying this is a joke, but to an objective person, it’s not a joke, and it would be enough for probable cause,” Judge Glazer said. “I’m not saying it’s enough for beyond a reasonable doubt. I don’t know if the state is going to be able to prove it in trial, but for purposes of this hearing, I believe there is enough for probable cause.” GoFundMe Launched For Legal Defense {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Monday, Alan Saldana, the brother of Gabriela Saldana, launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise money for her legal defense. The fundraiser aims to support the 23-year-old FIU student " during a very difficult and unexpected situation that has impacted her life, education, and future." The GoFundMe has a target of $7,500, of which $2,269 has been raised. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, Alan Saldana, the brother of Gabriela Saldana, launched a fundraiser on GoFundMe to raise money for her legal defense. The fundraiser aims to support the 23-year-old FIU student " during a very difficult and unexpected situation that has impacted her life, education, and future." The GoFundMe has a target of $7,500, of which $2,269 has been raised. {{/usCountry}}

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The description noted that Saldana "is now navigating a complex legal and academic process, we are raising funds to help cover legal expenses and related costs so she can focus on resolving this situation and continuing her education.

"We understand the seriousness of the situation and are taking the appropriate steps to move forward responsibly. At the same time, we as her family and friends, believe strongly in Gabriela’s character and her future, and we are doing everything we can to support her during this time."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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