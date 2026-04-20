Who is Gabriela Saldana? Florida student arrested over alleged bomb threat while naming Netanyahu, ‘Drop some bonbons’

A 23-year-old Florida International University (FIU) student was arrested after she posted messages about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a university group chat. Authorities reportedly interpreted Gabriela Saldana’s messages as a bomb threat targeting a campus event. Who is Gabriela Saldana? Florida student arrested over alleged bomb threat while naming Netanyahu (Pexel - representational image)

Who is Gabriela Saldana and what is she accused of? Saldana,, a student at Florida International University, allegedly made "a threat to kill or do bodily harm to individuals regarding a scheduled event on Friday, April 10, 2026, via a WhatsApp group chat," according to an arrest report, nbcmiami.com reported. She was arrested on April 16 near a parking garage on the Modesto Maidique campus, JFEED reported.

According to the arrest report, Saldana sent the message on Wednesday to a group chat with several people, and the location of the incident is listed as FIU's campus.

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"The defendant did so in a manner in which it may be viewed by another person and intended the threat to be a true threat," the report stated.

According to campus police, they arrested Saldana at an address that corresponds to a parking garage on 8th Street and 109th Avenue. She admitted that she sent the messages and was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.