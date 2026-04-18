What happened at United Airlines flight from Chicago to New York? ‘Bomb scare’ leads to dramatic diversion

A United Airlines has had to implement a sudden change in its flight path following a reported “bomb scare.” A bomb scare led United Airlines flight UAL2092 to be rerouted to Pittsburgh shortly after takeoff from Chicago. The activation of a 7700 squawk code initiated emergency protocols. (REUTERS) The United Airlines flight UAL2092, which was traveling from Chicago to New York today (April 18), was rerouted to Pittsburgh in the morning local time. Reports state that the aircraft a 7700 squawk code - a four-digit identifier utilized to indicate an in-flight emergency - shortly after attaining cruising altitude, The Mirror reported. The issuance of the 7700 alert typically results in aircraft being directed to a secluded area where passengers can disembark and the plane can be thoroughly inspected.

Flight radar tracking Flight radar tracking shared on X said that the jet altered its course mid-air due to a perceived threat. The tracker revealed that the aircraft deviated from its intended path and proceeded towards Pittsburgh airport. A flight tracking application reported that the plane issued an alert stating “possible bomb” as the justification for its diversion. The United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 reportedly transmitted a squawk code of 7700, while additional messages sent via ACARS, which have been disseminated on X, have provided further insight into the emergency diversion of United Airlines flight UA2092, as reported by the Daily Star. Also Read: Rep. Jimmy Gomez wife and son: Eric Swalwell’s ‘Cool Kids Clique’ member accused of kissing young staffer