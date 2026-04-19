College and Clinton Street shooting: Several injured amid gunfire on University of Iowa campus; video shows chaos

A shooting has reportedly broken out on College and Clinton Street. Multiple people were injured on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City, according to social media posts. College and Clinton Street shooting: Several injured amid gunfire on University of Iowa campus (Pexel - representational image) A chilling video shows people running after shots allegedly rang out. “Injuries reported in shooting on College and Clinton Street at University of Iowa in Iowa City,” AZ Intel wrote on X, posting a video of people fleeing.

AZ Intel added that an emergency alert from Iowa Hawkeyes says there are "confirmed victims" in the shooting on College and Clinton Street. The exact number of victims remains unclear. Another X post shared the video, writing, “Active event shooting on College and Clinton Street multiple people injured on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa city no word on the condition of the victims and how many just yet.”

One X post stated, “Emergency services have cordoned off the College and Clinton Street area in Iowa City following reports of multiple gunshots. Law enforcement is currently active on the scene.” Read More | Waterfront Metro shooting: Teen injured as gunfire erupts in DC; video shows heavy police presence