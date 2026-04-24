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Gannon Ken Van Dyke: 5 things on US soldier, who was part of Maduro operation, arrested for Polymarket bet on removal

Gannon Ken Van Dyke, US special forces soldier, was arrested for betting on Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro's capture, while being part of the operation. 

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 04:12 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Gannon Ken Van Dyke has been identified as the US Special Forces soldier who made a Polymarket bet on the removal of Venezuela president Nicolas Maduro, while being part of the operation to capture him and his wife.

Gannon Ken Van Dyke was part of the US operation to capture Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro.(X/@MarioNawfal)

Troops, at the direction of President Donald Trump, had captured Maduro and his wife on January 3, 2026, flying them back to the US to face indictment. Van Dyke was arrested and charged by federal authorities for betting a total of around $33,034 on the Maduro operation, they said in a press release. As a result of the operation, the soldier ended up making over $409,000.

Authorities noted that Van Dyke “participated in the planning and execution of the U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro.” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York said “The charges arise from an alleged scheme in which Van Dyke used sensitive classified information to make wagers on Polymarket.”

Van Dyke allegedly sent most of his proceeds to a foreign cryptocurrency vault and then deposited them into a newly created online brokerage account. On the day of the Maduro operation, Van Dyke withdrew the majority of his allegedly unlawful proceeds from his Polymarket account.

When the Maduro operation was announced, reports of unusual trading on Polymarket emerged, at which time Van Dyke took steps to conceal his identity, as per the DOJ.

On or about January 6, Van Dyke asked Polymarket to delete his account with them, falsely claiming that he had lost access to the email address with which the account was associated. He changed the email registered to the cryptocurrency exchange account the same day, going with an id that was not subscribed to his name. He had created the same on or about December 14, 2025.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche commented on the matter, saying "Our men and women in uniform are trusted with classified information in order to accomplish their mission as safely and effectively as possible, and are prohibited from using this highly sensitive information for personal financial gain. Widespread access to prediction markets is a relatively new phenomenon, but federal laws protecting national security information fully apply.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Gannon Ken Van Dyke: 5 things on US soldier, who was part of Maduro operation, arrested for Polymarket bet on removal
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