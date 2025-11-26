Polymarket accused of using racist slurs against Indians in X post, then deleting tweet

Several X users have accused Polymarket of using racist slurs in a recent tweet, which has now been deleted. The company allegedly used ethnic slurs while accusing many of its users from India, Nigeria, and Turkey of pretending to be women. X user accused that the tweet was shared from Polymarket Traders' official account. (X/@PolymarketTrade)

Tech co-founder David Phelps shared a screenshot of a tweet which is apparently from the official handle Polymarket Traders. “Call me a snowflake, but I personally don’t think it’s a strong marketing strategy to call crypto’s biggest user bases by racist epithets,” he added. Another X user reacting to the incident wrote, “Polymarket casually using a slur for Indians like it's nothing. Racism is so normalised, it's crazy.”

What did other social media users say?

An individual commented, “A slur against Indians on an official Polymarket account.” Another added, “It is just insane that @Polymarket is posting racial slurs on main.” A third expressed, “The normalisation of anti-Indian racism is truly off the charts.”

A fourth wrote, “This account (@PolymarketTrade) seems to have deleted this post now. However, this is no way to manage an official account for such a large company. @PolymarketTrade, why back down when you got called out? If you realised your mistake, then you owe us an apology.”

What did the tweet say?

The alleged X post accused people from certain nationalities or descent of pretending to be women influencers. The platform threatened to revoke the badges of such users for one of its programs. Although the post has caused massive outrage on social media, there has been no official statement from Polymarket yet.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About Polymarket Traders X profile:

The X account Polymarket Traders (@PolymarketTrade) has a golden badge. The info on X mentions that the account is verified, as it is an affiliate of Polymarket. At the time of writing this report, the X profile had over 31,000 followers.

HT.com has reached out to Polymarket, this report will be updated when the platform responds.

About Polymarket:

It is an American prediction-market platform where users wager real money on real-world events.