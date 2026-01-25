15 minutes to comply or death: Inside leaked audio after Maduro's capture by US forces in Venezuela

“The threats began from the very first minute they kidnapped the president. They gave Diosdado [Cabello, the interior minister], Jorge [Rodriguez, the acting president’s brother and congressional president] and me 15 minutes to respond, or they would kill us,” she allegedly said.

The recording, first reported by the local journalism group La Hora de Venezuela, shows how those in power moved quickly to take back control of the circulating narrative at that time after the US removed their leading figure.

Her alleged remarks were made in a leaked audio clip from a meeting that lasted almost two hours and took place in Venezuela seven days after the US strike that led to the ouster of the former president. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

There had been reports that Rodriguez and her brother had agreed to work with Trump before Maduro was captured by US forces. The video, however, suggests that the remaining members of the leadership were concerned about being seen as traitors.

Rodriguez, who spoke on the call for six minutes, said it “hurt … to have to assume responsibilities in these circumstances”.

‘Maduro assassinated’, Rodriguez was first told Notably, Rodriguez was first told that “[Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores] had been assassinated, not kidnapped”, she said.

She responded that she, her brother and Cabello “were ready to share the same fate”, according to a report by The Guardian.

“And I tell you, we stand by that statement to this day, because the threats and the blackmail are constant, and we have to proceed with patience and strategic prudence, with very clear objectives, brothers and sisters,” she added, before setting out three goals: “To preserve peace … to rescue our hostages … and to preserve political power.”

The meeting appears to have been captured through a video call platform. Most of the influencers were present in the room, while others joined remotely. It is still not known how the recording was made public.

'Internal complicity' led to Maduro's capture? Since her predecessor was taken into custody and sent away, Rodriguez has tried to strike a careful balance. On one hand, she shows defiance to audiences at home. On the other hand, she sends signals to Washington that she is willing to work with the Trump administration.

On Thursday, Trump described her leadership as “very strong” and said the United States is already taking a share of Venezuela’s oil.

Margarita Lopez Maya, a historian and political analyst who is a retired professor at the Central University of Venezuela, told The Guardian that it was hard to know if there had even been a real threat to her life.

“It may be a narrative Rodriguez herself is constructing to hold the base together, because everyone knows that Maduro’s removal could only have happened with internal complicity,” she said.