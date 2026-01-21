Did US really use secret ‘sonic weapon’ during Venezuela raid? Trump finally breaks silence

Donald Trump acknowledged that the US military employed a ‘secret sonic’ weapon during the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Trump claims US military used secret sonic weapon against Maduro, boasting of its uniqueness. (AFP)

The President further boasted that “nobody else” possesses this weapon, while praising the might of the United States military.

Speculation regarding the use of a sonic weapon has circulated since White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt asserted that a device utilized in the operation caused Venezuelan soldiers to bleed from their noses and vomit blood.

Trump, however, displayed an unusual reticence in providing specifics regarding the sonic weapon during an interview with Katie Pavlich for the NewsNation program, Katie Pavlich Tonight.

When Pavlich inquired if Americans ought to be worried about the weapon's capabilities, Trump lifted his eyebrows and responded, “Well, yes. It’s something I don’t wanna…nobody else has it.”

“But we have weapons nobody else knows about. And, I say it's probably good not to talk about it, but we have some amazing weapons. That was an amazing attack,” he added.

What is sonic weapon? Sonic weaponry employs powerful sound waves to incapacitate adversaries. Some systems utilize concentrated, painful sound beams for direct assaults, whereas others deploy higher-frequency sounds aimed at particular age demographics with differing auditory capabilities.

These weapons can induce headaches, issues with balance, confusion, and irreversible hearing impairment.

However, as noted by Leavitt, the US weapon reportedly had even more severe consequences. Quoting an eyewitness account from a person who identified as one of Maduro’s guards, she stated that the soldier was unable to maintain his footing after the weapon was activated.

Here's what eyewitness said The witness, as per a statement obtained by Fox News, stated: “At one point, they launched something; I don’t know how to describe it. It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly, I felt like my head was exploding from the inside.”

The witness went on to say that some were “bleeding” from the nose and few others were even “vomiting blood”.