Trump Davos speech: How long did US President speak at World Economic Forum?

His session was initially planned to take place from 14:30 to 15:15 Central European Time (CET), which corresponds to 7 pm to 7:45 pm (IST), as per the WEF website. However, the US President's Davos speech timing went beyond the scheduled 45 minutes amidst the US rising tensions with Europe.

In his closed remarks, Trump asserted, “The United States is back, bigger, stronger, better than ever before, and I'll see you around.”

President Donald Trump spoke for 72 minutes at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, according to AP. His address was designated as a special session in the official agenda for Davos. This was Trump’s second address at Davos during his presidency.

Trump's Davos speech and his Greenland acquisition plan In his address at Davos, Trump blasted America's NATO allies as untrustworthy partners, asserting that the US requires control of Greenland for security purposes, while also stating for the first time that he would refrain from using U.S. military force to seize the island.

Trump has urged European leaders to endorse his attempt to acquire Greenland, threatening ten percent tariffs on eight of America's close allies should they refuse to support him. His quest for the island, which is a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark, has elicited a strong and unified opposition from America's trade and military allies.

Netizens react to Trump's speech Meanwhile, several people responded to Trump's speech at Davos. One of his critics wrote on X, “We are nearly 30 minutes into Trump’s Davos address and there has not been a single line of applause. There’s also not been any booing or dissent.”

“Just muted laughter,” the user added.

“Watching Trump speak at Davos has to be one of the greatest speeches ever produced. The comedy value of it is next level. Like the guy is so unwell it’s unbelievable,” another said.

“Fed Chair Jerome Powell listening to President Trump's speech in Davos. Trump was slated to speak for 45 min...he just hit the 1 hour mark,” a third person commented.